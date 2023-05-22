Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Republic of Ireland women have never played at the Aviva Stadium

The Women's Nations League match between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will make history by being played at the Aviva Stadium.

The game on 23 September will be the first time the Republic have played at the Dublin venue, which is home to the men's national side.

It will also be the first time Vera Pauw's side play after competing in their maiden World Cup this summer.

They have been playing home games at Dublin's Tallaght Stadium.

This is the inaugural Women's Nations League and Republic were originally due to start the new competition on 22 September.

Northern Ireland and the Republic have been drawn into Group B1 in League B alongside Hungary and Albania.

"It is fantastic to know that our players will get to play in such an iconic stadium," Republic manager Pauw said.

"Playing in the national stadium is another big jump forward for our team and we encourage our supporters to come out to get behind the team."

The Northern Ireland women's side returned to their National Stadium at Windsor Park for the first time in nine years when they defeated Latvia 4-0 at the Belfast venue in September 2021.

Before the Nations League game against the Republic, Northern Ireland - currently without a permanent manager after Kenny Shiels' departure earlier this year - are due to face Scotland in a friendly on 14 July.