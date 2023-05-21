Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have now been crowned champions of England nine times in their history

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says the newly crowned Premier League champions "are not finished" as they target the Treble.

City lifted the Premier League trophy for the fifth time in six seasons after their 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

They also face an FA Cup final against Manchester United and a Champions League final versus Inter Milan.

"We will celebrate tonight and then move on to try and create history," Walker told Sky Sports.

"We always believed we could do this. This group of lads are professionals and winners.

"Rest assured we are not finished. We have the FA Cup against our bitter rivals and then the Champions League.

"The treble would be fantastic but there is a lot of football to be played. To say we are up there with one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time we have to conquer some of that. To go and achieve that we could then start talking about being one of the greatest teams in the Premier League."

'We feel unstoppable'

City midfielder Jack Grealish, who has now won back-to-back Premier League titles since joining from Aston Villa in 2021, told Sky Sports: "Last season was nice because it was the first one but this year it is so nice as I feel I have played more of a part.

"It is mad. I spoke to some of the lads not a while ago and said 'imagine you have to win 12 games in a row to win the league'. We have so much talent and we feel unstoppable.

"I feel so much more confident in this team. I feel fitter and back to what I know, what I can do. This is why Man City bought me and I have so much to offer.

"It doesn't stop yet, we still have some massive games left."

Defender John Stones, who has thrived in a more advanced midfield role in recent weeks, said: "It is surreal thinking this is my fifth Premier League title. This one has been so enjoyable. The way we have played different roles."

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has also now won five Premier League titles, said: "You work 11 months to see this. It is a day to celebrate with the fans and the family. It is amazing.

"I have been here eight years. This is my home and the amazing moments keep on coming."

Erling Haaland, who has scored a remarkable 52 goals in 49 games in all competitions - including a record-breaking 36 goals in 34 Premier League games, added: "It is unreal. I don't know what to say. I am so happy. These are the memories I will remember for the rest of my life.

"Debut season, 36 goals, Premier League trophy and two more finals to come. Not bad."