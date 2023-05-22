At the end of every round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week.

Who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below and share it on social media. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.

David Raya (Brentford): The first save from the head of Richarlison was world class, but the recovery to save the second attempt from the same player was quite remarkable. Raya's performance at Spurs was very much in keeping with the rest of his team. The two saves by Raya didn't just give Brentford the confidence to continue in the same vein they had played throughout the match, it galvanised them. Brentford were better than Spurs in every department and Raya was central to their 3-1 victory. Running Spurs at the moment can't be much fun. They can't attract a top-class manager, a Champions League finish is now out of the question and the team is being run by a novice. I wonder what's next.

Rico Henry (Brentford): It was Rico Henry's superb throw-in that set up the move for Bryan Mbeumo to score. The defender then saw the danger with his goalkeeper out of position, and Emerson Royal about to score, moved brilliantly to clear a certain goal off the line. It's not that often you find a full-back who plays such a crucial role in two incidents that have such an enormous bearing on the game. Meanwhile, I hear Ryan Mason wants the Spurs job. Has he not seen what taking managerial jobs before the coach is ready has done to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, Graham Potter at Chelsea and Frank Lampard at Everton? Yet he thinks he can manage Tottenham Hotspur. I wonder what he thinks he can do that Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte couldn't. The mere fact that Mason has put his name forward and the thought given consideration tells me the precise state in which the football club finds itself.

Yerry Mina (Everton): What a delight it was to see a banner asking the Everton players to 'fight for us' instead of placards focusing on boardroom matters. Well, Everton did just that and fought right to the last minute at Wolves, eventually getting the 1-1 draw their efforts deserved. He's not my favourite Everton player but Yerry Mina has a habit of popping up with the occasional goal, but he won't score a more important goal than his equaliser at Molineux. Leeds United's hearts must have sank when the result came in. The Toffees now play Bournemouth at home in their last game of the season with everything to play for. Everton fans should make sure they take that banner with them.

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United): Ever since Victor Lindelof played in the FA Cup semi-final and scored the winning penalty, the defender has not looked back. His performances have been outstanding and he played a prominent part in helping Manchester United keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win at Bournemouth. With two Premier League games left to play, United now look set to finish in the top four. They have already won the Carabao Cup, are in the FA Cup final and look set to return to the Champions League stage next season. Such ambitions would have been out of the question before Erik ten Hag and a certain Casemiro arrived on the scene. However, Lindelof has returned after a spell on the treatment table and fitted in quietly and without any fuss. He's timed his return brilliantly.

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United): When Kieran Trippier walked into St James' Park, Newcastle United were fighting relegation. No-one could possibly have thought at the time that the same player would be leading them into the Champions League two seasons later. Trippier has shown courage and fortitude, and that is why he's made my selection. The Magpies needed a point against Leicester to stop Liverpool from catching them - and got it with a 0-0 draw. Leicester needed to win to hold their own destiny, and now must beat West Ham at home on Sunday and hope Everton lose at home to Bournemouth. Meanwhile, the night belonged to Newcastle who, since the takeover by Amanda Staveley and her consortium, have conducted themselves brilliantly by investing in a proven young English manager who has had the most extraordinary season. Now they are in the Champions League it will be interesting to see how Eddie Howe and his backroom staff approach a tournament the club last participated in 20 years ago. Congratulations Newcastle - your fans deserve it.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): It has been an amazing week for West Ham. On Thursday night they beat AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-finals and now face Fiorentina in the final. It was an emotional night for the Hammers who could be forgiven for starting slowly against a Leeds side who knew that anything less than a win at London Stadium left their Premier League survival chances hanging by a thread. When West Ham did get going they looked impressive with Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice all playing a major part. However, it was Jarrod Bowen's performance that destroyed Leeds 3-1. His exquisite chip provided the opening for Rice to score, and was followed by a lovely strike with the outside of his left foot to put the game beyond the visitors. Leeds now have to beat Spurs at Elland Road to stand any chance of staying up.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest): An awful lot has happened to both Nottingham Forest and Arsenal since they played each other in north London last October. Forest have become a team worthy of the Premier League under the guidance of Steve Cooper after their 5-0 thrashing at Emirates Stadium, and edged the Gunners 1-0 in this return fixture at the City Ground. Meanwhile, Arsenal may have won many hearts during their exploits but they lost the title. Mikel Arteta was quick to congratulate Manchester City and quite rightly. Forest have however shown extraordinary resilience, especially in the latter part of the season and none more so than Morgan Gibbs-White. His enthusiasm for the game and sheer will to win has spread through his team like wildfire. Owner Evangelos Marinakis seems to spend most of the match either crossing himself or looking to the heavens for divine intervention. This campaign was all about hard work from a group of players who have dedicated themselves to a cause and, in the end, got what they truly deserved.

Casemiro (Manchester United): When I saw Casemiro take a look over his shoulder in the middle of the park against Bournemouth before the ball arrived at his feet, it reminded me of Glenn Hoddle when he was in his prime. Kevin de Bruyne also has the ability to look over his shoulder as the ball is travelling towards him and control it, knowing precisely how much time and space he has before making a decision. Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford has almost been as important as Ten Hag's. The Brazil midfielder's presence in the team, not to mention his performances, have transformed Manchester United's season. I thought his arrival at Old Trafford was no more than a nice finale to a magnificent career. That couldn't have been further from the truth. The player puts himself on the line for the team and is a leader. He might not be the player of the season, but for me he is without doubt the signing of the season.

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton): What a season this lad has had. How he wasn't on the score sheet in the 3-1 win against Southampton I don't know. He hit everything apart from the back of the net. He is lightning quick and runs almost as fast with the ball at his feet. Kaoru Mitoma is playing out of his skin and in today's market is worth at least £70m of anybody's money, but Brighton must keep him if they can. The Japan midfielder has played a major part in Brighton's climb up the table. His ball for Evan Ferguson to score his second goal of the game was absolutely glorious. Brighton's success has set them up for a Europa League place next season and they must improve their squad and keep their best players if they are going to come out of their European experience unscathed. Midweek European football and a return to Premier League duty on Sundays takes its toll.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford): They say when one door closes another one opens. Ivan Toney's enforced ban because of gambling irregularities seems to have presented others at Brentford with an opportunity to shine. That door wasn't just slightly ajar at Spurs, it was left wide open and Bryan Mbeumo walked straight in to help himself to two superbly taken goals and one assist, with no Toney in sight. In fact I thought he looked perfectly capable without Toney alongside him. While the England striker might be sitting at home contemplating his next move, Brentford don't seem to have been troubled by his absence. Anyone would have benefitted from the chaos Spurs are in at the moment, it just happened to be Mbeumo and Brentford who were in the right place at the right time. Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have previously expressed their concerns about the culture within the club, and a banner in the stands reading 'profit over glory' articulated their sentiments perfectly. Enough said, I think.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham): After his shenanigans at Old Trafford where he appeared to manhandle the referee I didn't think I would see this guy playing football again this season. However, Aleksandar Mitrovic is back in action and his enforced sabbatical doesn't seem to have affected his ability to score goals. His penalty in Fulham's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace was as unequivocal as it gets, while his movement for his second goal across Palace's six-yard box was textbook centre-forward play. There is no doubt about it, Mitrovic is a handful. What a pity the Serbia striker blew a fuse at Old Trafford. He was having a great season at the time and so were Fulham.

The Crooks of the Matter

Howard Webb, the head of referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has been commenting that the behaviour towards referees is not good enough. Not good enough? It's appalling!

When I played it was the players who were being booked and sent off for confronting the officials. Now the managers have joined them. Who would have thought it? Could you have imagined Bertie Mee at Arsenal, Bill Shankly or Bob Paisley at Liverpool, Sir Matt Busby at Manchester United or Joe Mercer at Manchester City constantly confronting and berating the officials?

The only managers we have left in the so-called 'modern game' whose conduct could be considered remotely comparable would be Roy Hodgson and Carlo Ancelotti. Even the great Brian Clough with all his swagger had the highest regard for match officials and would not allow his players to confront them.

These days the interpretation seems to be that if you are not jumping up and down and waving your arms in the technical area you have not got enough passion.

Yet all the successful former managers in charge of great clubs didn't behave in such a manner.

The solution for Webb is simple. Remove the technical area and don't allow the coach to leave his bench, let them sit there with their coaching staff and forbidden to enter the field of play - everybody else is. That's the price they pay for their folly.

Someone has to restore the standards of behaviour on the touchline.

Pick your team of the week Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.



















Select formation Confirm team