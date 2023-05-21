Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caitlin Hayes gives Celtic the lead

Celtic had the Scottish Women's Premier League title snatched from them in dramatic fashion despite victory against Hearts, as Glasgow City scored in stoppage time at Ibrox to win the title.

Fran Alonso's side started the final day in third, two points behind leaders Glasgow City and trailing Rangers on goal difference, but goals from Caitlin Hayes and Natasha Flint had them on course for a first league crown.

However, Lauren Davidson's 92nd-minute winner for City gave them the trophy for the 15th time in 16 seasons.

For a brief moment, Alonso and fans at Celtic Park thought they had the salvation of a Rangers equaliser in the last minute - but a free kick had been given for a foul on City goalkeeper Lee Gibson and it was disallowed.

News slowly filtered through that triumph had slipped away, and Celtic will have to console themselves with second place and a spot in next season's Champions League.

They do have the chance to end the season with a trophy, as they meet Rangers in next Sunday's Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

It was the most dramatic conclusion to a day that promised twists and turns but only exploded into life right at the death after a goalless 90 minutes at Ibrox.

Celtic knew they had to win and held up their end of the bargain with a professional, if not clinical performance.

In front of a potentially record crowd at Celtic Park, Amy Gallacher, Chloe Craig, Flint, and Kit Loferski all passed up opportunities against Hearts before the captain and PFA player of the year Hayes eventually stepped up.

The defender found herself on the edge of the box and pounced on a knock down before clinically finding the bottom corner for her 13th goal of the season.

More opportunities came and went after the break, but when Craig's cross found Flint in the middle of the box, the forward planted a firm header into the Hearts net.

That goal meant Rangers had to score twice against Glasgow City to overhaul their rivals, but instead it was Leanne Ross' side who snatched a dramatic winner to end the season as champions.

Celtic finish a gripping campaign as runners up for the fourth time.