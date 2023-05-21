Lauren Davidson's late strike to claim the title for Glasgow City

Glasgow City secured their 16th Scottish title in the most dramatic fashion after beating reigning champions Rangers at Ibrox thanks to Lauren Davidson's stoppage-time winner.

City had arrived with a two-point lead and required just a win to lift the trophy ahead of Rangers and Celtic.

Celtic looked likely to snatch their first title on goal difference as they led Hearts 2-0.

But Davidson snatched it at the death as she stabbed home from close range.

Having won the title for the first time last season, Rangers finish third as Celtic are left with the consolation of the second Champions League place.

Considering their city rivals had eaten into their seven-point lead and had the worst goal difference of the three sides, City started the afternoon as outsiders despite sitting top of the table.

Rangers used the large Ibrox pitch count in the early stages as they tried to pass the league leaders into submission.

A header from Kathryn Hill was turned round the post by goalkeeper Lee Gibson, while City had to rely on a moment's hesitation from goalkeeper Jenna Fife that almost allowed in striker Emily Whelan for their first goal threat.

That seemed to settle the visitors, but the two sides headed to the dressing-room to be greeted by the news Celtic had just moved into pole position by opening the scoring on the other side of the city.

Haste was of the essence, but as tension mounted, it was City who began to exert the more pressure and news from Celtic Park of a second goal meant Rangers now had to score twice to retain their title.

Just as the two sides appeared to have cancelled one another out, South Africa winger Linda Motlhalo, the player of the match, broke clear and turned the ball into the path of Davidson to fire through Fife's legs from close range.

There was still time for the game - and the title race - to take another dramatic turn as Rangers piled forward looking to salvage their big day in front of their record crowd at Ibrox.

However, Gibson twice denied them with fine saves before the hosts finally had the ball in the net only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul on the Scotland goalkeeper.

The final whistle came as a relief to City players who ran to greet their small band of supporters and regain the trophy they relinquished last season after 14 years of dominance.