RangersRangers16:10Glasgow CityGlasgow City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Glasgow City
|32
|26
|3
|3
|111
|18
|93
|81
|2
|Rangers
|32
|24
|7
|1
|111
|8
|103
|79
|3
|Celtic
|32
|25
|4
|3
|113
|11
|102
|79
|4
|Hearts
|32
|14
|8
|10
|39
|40
|-1
|50
|5
|Hibernian
|32
|10
|7
|15
|53
|51
|2
|37
|6
|Partick Thistle Women
|32
|9
|6
|17
|42
|72
|-30
|33
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spartans
|32
|16
|6
|10
|48
|51
|-3
|54
|2
|Motherwell
|32
|13
|8
|11
|52
|53
|-1
|47
|3
|Aberdeen Women
|32
|9
|3
|20
|39
|77
|-38
|30
|4
|Dundee United Women
|32
|8
|5
|19
|45
|76
|-31
|29
|5
|Hamilton Academical Women
|32
|8
|3
|21
|38
|93
|-55
|27
|6
|Glasgow Women
|32
|0
|0
|32
|9
|150
|-141
|0