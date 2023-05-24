Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Julian Winter (right) was involved in the appointment of outgoing Swansea head coach Russell Martin (left) in August 2021

Julian Winter has left Swansea City after almost three years as the Championship club's chief executive.

Winter's departure comes after Andy Coleman was named Swansea chairman earlier this month and with head coach Russell Martin heading for Southampton.

Swansea said following Coleman's arrival that he would take charge of the day-to-day running of the club.

The American bought a "significant shareholding" in Swansea and further investment is expected to be announced.

Winter was appointed in September 2020 after Trevor Birch left his role as Swansea chairman to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Winter had previously served as chief executive at Sheffield United, Watford and Huddersfield Town.

Swansea reached the Championship play-off final in Winter's first season at the helm, losing to Brentford at Wembley, then finished 15th and 10th in their two campaigns under Martin, who was appointed in August 2021.

Martin's move to Southampton will leave Coleman and his fellow American owners with the task of appointing a new first-team boss.

In what looks set to be a summer of significant change at Swansea, Luton Town's chief operating officer Paul Watson is in line to be named sporting director.