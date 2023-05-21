Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Lee Gregory (left) scored at both ends during the second leg of Sheffield Wednesday's play-off semi-final against Peterborough

Sheffield Wednesday have asked fans for help to locate Lee Gregory's custom-built face mask before the League One play-off final at Wembley on 29 May.

It was lost in the celebrations after an amazing semi-final win against Peterborough United on Thursday.

The Owls overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win the tie on penalties.

"Can you help!? In the aftermath of our stunning comeback win on Thursday, Lee Gregory's mask is missing!" the third-tier club posted on Twitter.

"The custom-built protective cover was near the dugout. Due to a short turnaround, we cannot replace in time for next week. Any ideas where it might be!?"

Former Millwall and Stoke striker Gregory sustained a facial injury in a recent training session.

The 34-year-old scored Wednesday's second goal in the return leg against Peterborough to help them force extra time and, although he netted an own goal during the additional 30 minutes, the Owls fought back once more to take the tie to penalties and eventually prevail on spot-kicks.

Darren Moore's team will play Barnsley in the final at Wembley, with the winner securing a place in the Championship next season.