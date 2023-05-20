Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Michael Beale will hold talks with John Lundstram and Borna Barisic about their futures, with their current deals expiring next season (Scottish Sun). external-link

And Beale has made finding a new centre-forward his top priority (Sunday Mail) external-link .

Johnny Russell has tipped Rangers target Jose Cifuentes, who he has played against in MLS, to be a sensation at Ibrox (Sunday Mail) external-link .

Beale believes a return to a Reserve league with no age restrictions would serve Rangers far better than fielding a B team in either the Lowland League or the proposed Conference League (Scotsman). external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Scottish FA's reputation is on the line over the implementation of VAR and the handball rule, and called for a summer summit between referee chief Crawford Allan and Premiership bosses (Herald) external-link .

Mikey Johnston has set his sights on a return to Celtic next season - and forcing his way into Ange Postecoglou 's side (Sunday Mail) external-link .

Charlie Adam says there has been "no contact" from Dundee over their vacant manager position (Courier) external-link .

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith says he apologised to counterpart Barry Robson after forgetting to shake his hand amid the full-time celebrations after the win over Aberdeen (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .