Aston Villa full-back Alex Moreno had to be replaced shortly after coming on as a substitute at Anfield last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno will require up to three months of rehabilitation following hamstring surgery.

Fellow defenders Diego Carlos and Calum Chambers are available after injury and illness respectively but Philippe Coutinho still isn't fit.

Lewis Dunk could return for Brighton after being rested on Wednesday because of a back issue.

Albion remain without the injured Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa must win or match Tottenham's result at Leeds and hope Brentford don't beat Manchester City to secure a Europa Conference League spot.

Villa beat the Seagulls before the World Cup, just after Unai Emery took charge, but I am not sure they will get the better of Roberto de Zerbi's side again this time.

De Zerbi made changes against City and left Lewis Dunk on the bench but still got a point against the champions. He will probably shuffle his squad again, but I still don't see them losing.

Prediction: 1-1

Any of Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford could still finish seventh, which would earn a place in the Europa Conference League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton & Hove Albion's only competitive victory over Villa in the past 15 attempts came away in the Premier League in November 2020.

Aston Villa are vying to beat the Seagulls in four successive league meetings for the first time.

Aston Villa

Villa will secure a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round - their first continental competition for 13 years - if they win. A draw would be enough if both Tottenham and Brentford fail to win, as would a defeat should Spurs lose and Brentford fail to win.

They can equal the club Premier League record of seven consecutive home victories, set from December 1992 to February 1993.

An 18th Premier League win of the season would also equal their best in a 38-match season, set in 1995-96.

However, Aston Villa have won their final fixture in just one of their past eight Premier League campaigns, beating Chelsea 2-1 in 2020-21 (D2, L5).

Ollie Watkins has gone six appearances without a goal, having previously scored 11 in 12. He needs one goal to become the first Villa player to reach 15 in a top-flight season since Christian Benteke a decade ago.

Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Buendia have played in all 37 of Aston Villa's Premier League games this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are guaranteed to finish as high as sixth for the first time in the top flight.

Only Arsenal and Manchester City can better Albion's tally of eight Premier League away wins this season.

They have scored 34 top-flight away goals in 2022-23, second only to Arsenal. Brighton's current 13-match scoring league streak on the road is their longest since a run of 16 between August 2009 and February 2010 in League One.

The Seagulls have only earned one point from their seven games this season against the teams currently seventh to 10th in the table.

Brighton players are responsible for 11 of the 20 Premier League goals scored by teenagers this season.

Pascal Gross is level alongside Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay as Brighton's 26-goal all-time Premier League top scorer.

Danny Welbeck has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances at Villa Park, for three different clubs: Manchester United, Arsenal and Brighton.

