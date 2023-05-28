Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes scored his 13th goal of the season for Leicester

Leicester City's nine-year stay in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated in agonising fashion despite beating West Ham on the final day of the season.

The Foxes' fate was out of their hands heading into the last round of fixtures, and Everton's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth meant the 2015-16 winners slipped into the Championship by two points.

While Toffees fans were in ecstasy at Goodison Park, Leicester supporters at the King Power were left to rue a miserable campaign in which they won only nine league matches.

Knowing they needed a win to have any chance of staying up, Leicester went close early on when Kelechi Iheanacho exchanged passes with James Maddison before clipping the crossbar with a vicious, curling effort.

The hosts did break the deadlock through Harvey Barnes' cool finish from Iheanacho's pass to lead at half-time, and at that stage they were staying up on goal difference.

Jonny Evans almost headed into his own net in a nerve-jangling second half, but the stadium was silenced when word filtered through about Everton scoring.

Said Benrahma struck a delightful curling effort against the post for the visitors, before Wout Faes headed in Leicester's second goal.

Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back by stabbing in via the post as the Hammers finished 14th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Champions League to Championship

Leicester's game finished before Everton's, which meant the Foxes players had to wait on the pitch for confirmation to come through that they were relegated.

Some huddled around defender Victor Kristiansen's phone, but any glimmer of hope was extinguished when the full-time whistle blew at Goodison.

Many of the crowd jeered, but some did afford their players a generous ovation when they applauded the fans before heading down the tunnel and out of the top flight.

Leicester have been the architects of their own downfall, ending a wretched season with just three wins from their final 17 games and keeping just one clean sheet since November.

Dean Smith's mandate when he was appointed in April was to preserve the status of a side that were shock champions only seven years ago, but nine points from his eight games in charge was simply not enough.

And that means relegation to the Championship just six years after they reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barnes' delightful finish and a 1-0 half-time lead gave the Foxes optimism they may just stay alive.

But after Everton took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure's brilliant strike, Faes' goal mattered little as Bournemouth could not find a way through.

Leicester supporters did break out into cheers on a number of occasions as news spread of a Cherries 'equaliser' - but each time it was a false dawn.

A summer of upheaval follows for the Foxes, with Maddison and Barnes the most sellable assets, and seven players and manager Smith out of contract.

Hammers looking to European final

West Ham supporters were in fine voice throughout the game, knowing Premier League football was secure for another year, and they have a European final to look forward to.

As news of the scoreline from Goodison came through, they taunted the home crowd with chants of 'You're going down'.

Their team were second best for much of the contest, with Fornals netting a consolation and skipper Declan Rice possibly featuring in his last league game for the club.

This was their 20th league defeat of the season, but their focus was already on Prague, where they face Italian side Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June.

Victory would give them their first major trophy since they lifted the 1980 FA Cup.

Player of the match Barnes Harvey Barnes with an average of 6.85 Leicester Leicester City Leicester City

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Leicester City Avg Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 6.85 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 6.58 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 6.36 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 6.20 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 6.11 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.05 Squad number 31 Player name Iversen Average rating 6.03 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 5.95 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 5.87 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 5.74 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 5.64 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.35 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 5.10 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 4.86 West Ham United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 6.64 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.64 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 6.57 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.48 Squad number 11 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 6.31 Squad number 33 Player name Emerson Average rating 6.15 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 6.12 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.08 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.01 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 6.01 Squad number 27 Player name Aguerd Average rating 5.94 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 5.93 Squad number 14 Player name Cornet Average rating 5.92 Squad number 12 Player name Downes Average rating 5.87 Squad number 24 Player name Kehrer Average rating 5.80 Squad number 18 Player name Ings Average rating 5.57

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Iversen 27 Castagne 3 Faes 6 Evans 33 Thomas 42 Soumaré 22 Dewsbury-Hall 10 Maddison 8 Tielemans 7 Barnes 14 Iheanacho 31 Iversen

27 Castagne Substituted for Ricardo Pereira at 90+1' minutes

3 Faes

6 Evans Booked at 66mins

33 Thomas

42 Soumaré

22 Dewsbury-Hall Substituted for Mendy at 71' minutes

10 Maddison

8 Tielemans

7 Barnes

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Vardy at 77' minutes Substitutes 9 Vardy

12 Smithies

15 Souttar

18 Amartey

20 Daka

21 Ricardo Pereira

24 Mendy

26 Praet

37 Tetê West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 24 Kehrer 27 Aguerd 3 Cresswell 41 Rice 12 Downes 8 Fornals 11 Lucas Paquetá 22 Benrahma 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal

24 Kehrer

27 Aguerd

3 Cresswell Substituted for Emerson at 71' minutes

41 Rice

12 Downes Substituted for Lanzini at 86' minutes

8 Fornals

11 Lucas Paquetá Substituted for Cornet at 71' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Bowen at 62' minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Ings at 62' minutes Booked at 67mins Substitutes 4 Zouma

10 Lanzini

13 Aréola

14 Cornet

18 Ings

20 Bowen

21 Ogbonna

28 Soucek

33 Emerson Referee: Simon Hooper Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 1. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Thilo Kehrer tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Emerson (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals. Post update Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Ings. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira replaces Timothy Castagne. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury James Maddison (Leicester City). Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wout Faes. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Flynn Downes. Post update Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City). Post update Emerson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson with a cross. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United). goal Goal! Goal! Leicester City 2, West Ham United 1. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Ings. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Emerson. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy replaces Kelechi Iheanacho. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward