Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City2West HamWest Ham United1

Leicester City 2-1 West Ham: Foxes relegated from Premier League despite win on final day

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes scores for Leicester
Harvey Barnes scored his 13th goal of the season for Leicester

Leicester City's nine-year stay in the Premier League came to an end as they were relegated in agonising fashion despite beating West Ham on the final day of the season.

The Foxes' fate was out of their hands heading into the last round of fixtures, and Everton's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth meant the 2015-16 winners slipped into the Championship by two points.

While Toffees fans were in ecstasy at Goodison Park, Leicester supporters at the King Power were left to rue a miserable campaign in which they won only nine league matches.

Knowing they needed a win to have any chance of staying up, Leicester went close early on when Kelechi Iheanacho exchanged passes with James Maddison before clipping the crossbar with a vicious, curling effort.

The hosts did break the deadlock through Harvey Barnes' cool finish from Iheanacho's pass to lead at half-time, and at that stage they were staying up on goal difference.

Jonny Evans almost headed into his own net in a nerve-jangling second half, but the stadium was silenced when word filtered through about Everton scoring.

Said Benrahma struck a delightful curling effort against the post for the visitors, before Wout Faes headed in Leicester's second goal.

Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back by stabbing in via the post as the Hammers finished 14th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Champions League to Championship

Leicester's game finished before Everton's, which meant the Foxes players had to wait on the pitch for confirmation to come through that they were relegated.

Some huddled around defender Victor Kristiansen's phone, but any glimmer of hope was extinguished when the full-time whistle blew at Goodison.

Many of the crowd jeered, but some did afford their players a generous ovation when they applauded the fans before heading down the tunnel and out of the top flight.

Leicester have been the architects of their own downfall, ending a wretched season with just three wins from their final 17 games and keeping just one clean sheet since November.

Dean Smith's mandate when he was appointed in April was to preserve the status of a side that were shock champions only seven years ago, but nine points from his eight games in charge was simply not enough.

And that means relegation to the Championship just six years after they reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barnes' delightful finish and a 1-0 half-time lead gave the Foxes optimism they may just stay alive.

But after Everton took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure's brilliant strike, Faes' goal mattered little as Bournemouth could not find a way through.

Leicester supporters did break out into cheers on a number of occasions as news spread of a Cherries 'equaliser' - but each time it was a false dawn.

A summer of upheaval follows for the Foxes, with Maddison and Barnes the most sellable assets, and seven players and manager Smith out of contract.

Hammers looking to European final

West Ham supporters were in fine voice throughout the game, knowing Premier League football was secure for another year, and they have a European final to look forward to.

As news of the scoreline from Goodison came through, they taunted the home crowd with chants of 'You're going down'.

Their team were second best for much of the contest, with Fornals netting a consolation and skipper Declan Rice possibly featuring in his last league game for the club.

This was their 20th league defeat of the season, but their focus was already on Prague, where they face Italian side Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June.

Victory would give them their first major trophy since they lifted the 1980 FA Cup.

Player of the match

BarnesHarvey Barnes

with an average of 6.85

Leicester City

  1. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    6.36

  4. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.20

  5. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.11

  6. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.05

  7. Squad number31Player nameIversen
    Average rating

    6.03

  8. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    5.95

  9. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    5.87

  10. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.74

  11. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    5.64

  12. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.35

  13. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.10

  14. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    4.86

West Ham United

  1. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    6.64

  2. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.48

  5. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    6.31

  6. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    6.15

  7. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.12

  8. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.08

  9. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    6.01

  10. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.01

  11. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    5.94

  12. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    5.93

  13. Squad number14Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    5.92

  14. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    5.87

  15. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    5.80

  16. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    5.57

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 27CastagneSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 90+1'minutes
  • 3Faes
  • 6EvansBooked at 66mins
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forMendyat 71'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 7Barnes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Vardy
  • 12Smithies
  • 15Souttar
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 24Mendy
  • 26Praet
  • 37Tetê

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Aguerd
  • 3CresswellSubstituted forEmersonat 71'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 12DownesSubstituted forLanziniat 86'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forCornetat 71'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forBowenat 62'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 62'minutesBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 4Zouma
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Aréola
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 20Bowen
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 28Soucek
  • 33Emerson
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, West Ham United 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Thilo Kehrer tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emerson (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Ings.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira replaces Timothy Castagne.

  7. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Declan Rice tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury James Maddison (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Flynn Downes.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Leicester City).

  13. Post update

    Emerson (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Emerson with a cross.

  15. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, West Ham United 1. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danny Ings.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Emerson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.

Comments

Join the conversation

386 comments

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 18:34

    After how this lot treated Ranieri just 9 months after supplying them arguably the biggest shock title win in all of organised sport, I'd say I'm happy with this result

    • Reply posted by Tom Bola, today at 18:43

      Tom Bola replied:
      A PL title and an FA Cup during their 9-year stint.
      More than most have chalked up in this division.

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:35

    Lineker will be pulling a sicky tonight 🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Sergio9320, today at 18:40

      Sergio9320 replied:
      Well done Everton, good to see you staying in the premier league and working it up red scouse and the beeb.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 18:37

    Goodbye, Leicester.

    Do us all a favour and take Gary Lineker with you.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 19:01

      Sport Report replied:
      Leicester really brexited up their season but I think they'll bounce back straight away and who knows we may get to see Gary in his boxers again if they do. :-)

  • Comment posted by Rayster north East, today at 18:38

    Good after what you did to Ranieri you certainly deserve it.

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 18:37

    It's a relief that the three worst teams were actually relegated.
    Leicester have been woeful and deserved to go.

    • Reply posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 18:40

      watermelon in Easter hay replied:
      Some real rubbish survived though.

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 18:37

    I have nothing against leicester but I hate with a passion gary lineker it might keep is mouth shut for a day

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 18:47

      pete replied:
      well said

  • Comment posted by Rutland23, today at 18:37

    Can we see Gary Lineker now? Hopefully he'll disappear with Leicester now

    • Reply posted by DG , today at 19:13

      DG replied:
      U can’t, he is in a woke assignment..

  • Comment posted by _ _, today at 18:34

    Bye Leicester.

    • Reply posted by Miketee, today at 18:47

      Miketee replied:
      trot on

  • Comment posted by Mr singh, today at 18:40

    Wonder if Jamie Vardy is having a Party

    • Reply posted by Vinnie the Panda , today at 18:44

      Vinnie the Panda replied:
      Can't afford it thanks to his mrs.

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 18:44

    I didn't realise how many people hate lineker I thought it was just me

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 19:02

      Sport Report replied:
      You and a few others who rant on comments pages. Enjoy the company.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:41

    Gary Lineker. Can you hear me? Your boys took a hell of a beating! 😂

    • Reply posted by Forfoxsake, today at 19:04

      Forfoxsake replied:
      Really I thought Leicester won 2-1 ???. I must of missed something??.

  • Comment posted by SportsEnthusiast, today at 18:34

    So stinky FFP-breakers Everton stay up. Next season, with the points deduction in town, your time will come.👍 CHEATS NEVER PROSPER.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:08

      John replied:
      It was Leicester that caused FFP in the first place.

  • Comment posted by earl of Grimsby, today at 18:36

    Bye Leicester, never mind Gary.

  • Comment posted by pochacco, today at 18:35

    Opportunity missed by WHU as they could have climbed a place by a draw at least, what with Wolves being battered by Arsenal. A bit of a damp squib to the end of a difficult season. However we move on and look forward to the final in Prague!

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 18:43

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by wahaha, today at 18:38

    Off you pop Foxes down to the Championship with Leeds 👏👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by Miketee, today at 18:48

      Miketee replied:
      trot on

  • Comment posted by ste66, today at 18:36

    I'm sorry to see Leicester go down but as a Scouse red and listening to their fans sing songs about poverty and unemployment well that's one thing I'll not miss next season at Anfield

    • Reply posted by Kevin, today at 18:53