Brentford beat Manchester City 2-1 when the sides met at the Etihad in November

TEAM NEWS

Brentford remain without the suspended Ivan Toney, plus injured trio Christian Norgaard, Pontus Jansson and Keane Lewis-Potter.

The Bees will qualify for the Europa Conference League if they win and neither Aston Villa nor Tottenham record victories.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says none of his players are ruled out.

He added that some fitness concerns will be monitored but insists his line-up will be "as strong as possible".

Nathan Ake has been nursing a hamstring issue, while Phil Foden was withdrawn after being hurt in the midweek draw at Brighton.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brentford have had an absolutely brilliant season once again and they could complete the double over Manchester City after beating them at Etihad Stadium in November.

It's never easy to make another step forward in your second season in the top flight but that's what the Bees have done.

This is going to be a tricky afternoon for the champions - Brighton gave them a good game in midweek and I am expecting Brentford to do the same.

We know how desperate City boss Pep Guardiola is to win every game because he showed it against the Seagulls, but I just wonder if some of his players will have one eye on next week's FA Cup final and be thinking about the Champions League final too.

I am still going with a City win, but it is going to be close.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford won 2-1 at the Etihad on 12 November and are vying to complete their first league double against Manchester City since 1937-38.

Only two teams have completed a Premier League double over a title-winning Manchester City side - Chelsea in 2013-14 and Tottenham last season.

City have kept a clean sheet in four of the past five meetings in all competitions.

Brentford

The Bees are assured of their first top-half finish in a top-flight season since coming sixth in 1937-38.

Brentford have won four of their past five league games, more victories than in their previous 13 fixtures (W3, D6, L4).

They are chasing a club record-equalling third consecutive Premier League victory.

Thomas Frank's team have lost just one of their last 14 home league matches (W7, D6).

Bryan Mbeumo is vying to score in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since doing so in the Championship in December 2019.

Manchester City

A run of 12 successive league wins was ended by Wednesday's draw at Brighton but Pep Guardiola's team are unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions (W20, D5).

If they avoid defeat, City will reach 90 Premier League points for the fourth time, breaking a record they share with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Manchester City have won their final league game in eight of the past nine seasons, including each of the previous six, with their last such loss being 3-2 at home to Norwich in 2013.

This will be City's 1,000th Premier League fixture. They are the 10th team to reach the milestone.

Erling Haaland has been involved in 44 Premier League goals this season, scoring 36 and assisting eight, matching the record in a 38-game season, set by Thierry Henry in 2002-03 (24 goals and 20 assists).

Haaland's 36 goals is the most by any player in an English top-flight season since Southampton's Ron Davies finished with 37 in 1966-67.

