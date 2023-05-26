Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Spain international Rodrigo has scored 13 Premier League goals this season, including two at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in November

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United top scorer Rodrigo has been able to train despite injuring his foot in last weekend's defeat by West Ham.

Junior Firpo returns from a one-match ban but Patrick Bamford is still a doubt with a hamstring issue.

Leeds will be relegated if they fail to win, or if either Everton or Leicester earn victories.

A draw for the Merseysiders would mean Leeds have to win by a three-goal margin to stay up.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out after picking up an injury in the loss at Aston Villa. Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was also injured at Villa Park but has since trained and should be available.

Defender Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery this week and is hopeful of returning for pre-season.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds boss Sam Allardyce has been driven to despair by how bad his side are at the back and he's only been in charge for three games.

That's why I can't see Leeds winning this game - and I think they are getting relegated.

Tottenham don't deserve many plaudits either, though. They have played well so rarely this season that I don't see them getting a win that would give them a chance of seventh place and European football next season.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v The National drummer Bryan Devendorf

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have lost eight of their past 10 Premier League games against Tottenham, drawing one and winning one.

Spurs have won four of the last five top-flight clashes versus Leeds, with their only defeat coming under Ryan Mason at Elland Road in May 2021.

Leeds United's last clean sheet against Spurs came in a 1-0 Premier League victory at Elland Road in February 2000.

Leeds United

Leeds United must win to have any hope of staying in the Premier League.

The west Yorkshire side are without a victory in eight league games, drawing two and losing six.

Leeds have conceded a league-high 74 goals this season and shipped 153 top-flight goals since the start of last term, more than any other side across the five top European leagues.

They have failed to win a home match this season against sides currently in the top half of the table, drawing four games and losing five.

Leeds have lost on the final day in just one of their past 15 top-flight seasons (W7, D7), although that 1-0 defeat to Chelsea came when they were last relegated from the Premier League in 2003-04.

Rodrigo is aiming to become the first Leeds player to score home and away league goals against Spurs in a single season since Brian Deane in 1994-95.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches, drawing one and losing five, including each of the last two.

Spurs are yet to win away against any of the sides currently in the bottom four, losing 4-1 at Leicester and drawing 3-3 with Southampton and 1-1 with Everton.

The Lilywhites have won their final league games in nine of the past 12 seasons (D2, L1), with their only defeat a 5-1 thrashing by already relegated Newcastle United in 2015-16.

Spurs can set a new club record for goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season, having equalled their previous record of 62 in last weekend's defeat to Brentford.

Harry Kane has scored on the final day in each of the past five Premier League seasons.

