Everton 1-0 Bournemouth: Toffees secure survival on tense final day

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Goodison Park

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucore's
Abdoulaye Doucoure's second-half strike guaranteed Everton's Premier League survival

Everton secured the win they required against Bournemouth to ensure Premier League safety on an afternoon of nerve-shredding tension at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's side knew victory would guarantee survival irrespective of events elsewhere, but for a time they were in the drop zone as they struggled to break down Bournemouth and Leicester City were beating West Ham United.

Everton finally ended the deadlock after 57 minutes as Abdoulaye Doucoure sparked an explosion of elation and relief inside an emotionally-charged Goodison Park with a powerful right-foot finish from 20 yards that gave Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers no chance of saving it.

As the tension mounted, Everton survived a couple of Bournemouth near misses and an agonising 10 minutes of stoppage time before they could confirm they would be extending their 69-year stay in English football's top tier.

Everton escape again

The celebrations among Everton fans at the final whistle were understandable, having been put through the wringer once more in being made to wait until the season's final game to confirm Premier League safety - they only got over the line in the penultimate match last term.

And it did not take long for loud chants of "sack the board" to sweep around Goodison Park as the fractured relationship between supporters and the club's hierarchy bubbled to the surface once again.

The brief moment of joy and relief at full-time did not disguise the ill-feeling, with the Everton board having not attended a home game since January, citing safety concerns.

As for the game itself, it was a predictably scrappy affair on an occasion riddled with nerves - frustration mounting as Everton faced the drop with Leicester winning and Bournemouth holding firm.

It took that moment of magic from Doucoure to keep Everton in the top flight, but unless there are serious changes at the top of the club and Dyche can somehow improve a squad that has struggled so badly this season, then there is every chance they will face similar struggles next season.

Bournemouth defy the odds

Bournemouth may have ended the season with a defeat but no-one at Leeds United and Leicester City, the clubs hoping the Cherries would do them a favour, could complain about their levels of commitment and determination to get a result.

It was, in fact, a feisty affair with plenty of physical challenges and a yellow card for Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil as touchline tensions threatened to boil over.

O'Neil deserves huge credit for the calm and composed manner in which he has succeeded the sacked Scott Parker and ensured safety with something to spare for a club that were regarded as relegation favourites in the early stages of the season.

Bournemouth can congratulate themselves on a job very satisfactorily done as they contemplate another season in the Premier League.

Player of the match

BrooksDavid Brooks

with an average of 7.14

Everton

  Squad number16Player nameDoucouré Average rating 6.15
    Average rating

    6.15

  2. Squad number50Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    6.00

  Squad number1Player namePickford Average rating 5.52
    Average rating

    5.52

  4. Squad number30Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    5.50

  Squad number2Player nameTarkowski Average rating 5.44
    Average rating

    5.44

  6. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    5.38

  7. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.37

  8. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    5.37

  Squad number37Player nameGarner Average rating 5.35
    Average rating

    5.35

  Squad number8Player nameOnana Average rating 5.29
    Average rating

    5.29

  Squad number27Player nameGueye Average rating 5.27
    Average rating

    5.27

  Squad number13Player nameMina Average rating 5.23
    Average rating

    5.23

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number7Player nameBrooks
    Average rating

    7.14

  Squad number29Player nameBilling Average rating 6.78
    Average rating

    6.78

  Squad number9Player nameSolanke Average rating 6.74
    Average rating

    6.74

  Squad number1Player nameTravers Average rating 6.61
    Average rating

    6.61

  5. Squad number5Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.57

  6. Squad number8Player nameLerma
    Average rating

    6.55

  Squad number11Player nameOuattara Average rating 6.55
    Average rating

    6.55

  Squad number25Player nameSenesi Average rating 6.52
    Average rating

    6.52

  9. Squad number21Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    6.51

  Squad number27Player nameZabarnyi Average rating 6.49
    Average rating

    6.49

  Squad number15Player nameA Smith Average rating 6.47
    Average rating

    6.47

  Squad number18Player nameViña Average rating 6.44
    Average rating

    6.44

  Squad number10Player nameChristie Average rating 6.16
    Average rating

    6.16

  Squad number32Player nameAnthony Average rating 6.02
    Average rating

    6.02

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1PickfordBooked at 74mins
  • 13Mina
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 37Garner
  • 27Gueye
  • 16Doucouré
  • 7McNeil
  • 8Onana
  • 17Iwobi
  • 11GraySubstituted forSimmsat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Maupay
  • 31Lonergan
  • 46McAllister
  • 50Simms
  • 64Welch

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Travers
  • 15A SmithBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAnthonyat 83'minutes
  • 27Zabarnyi
  • 25SenesiBooked at 68mins
  • 5Kelly
  • 8Lerma
  • 29Billing
  • 7BrooksSubstituted forViñaat 56'minutes
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forMooreat 65'minutes
  • 11Ouattara
  • 9SolankeBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 3Stephens
  • 4L Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 12Randolph
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Viña
  • 21Moore
  • 32Anthony
  • 49Sadi
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).

  4. Post update

    Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.

  7. Post update

    Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matías Viña (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieffer Moore with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Philip Billing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Ellis Simms replaces Demarai Gray because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Demarai Gray (Everton).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jaidon Anthony.

