Match ends, Everton 1, Bournemouth 0.
Everton secured the win they required against Bournemouth to ensure Premier League safety on an afternoon of nerve-shredding tension at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche's side knew victory would guarantee survival irrespective of events elsewhere, but for a time they were in the drop zone as they struggled to break down Bournemouth and Leicester City were beating West Ham United.
Everton finally ended the deadlock after 57 minutes as Abdoulaye Doucoure sparked an explosion of elation and relief inside an emotionally-charged Goodison Park with a powerful right-foot finish from 20 yards that gave Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers no chance of saving it.
As the tension mounted, Everton survived a couple of Bournemouth near misses and an agonising 10 minutes of stoppage time before they could confirm they would be extending their 69-year stay in English football's top tier.
Everton escape again
The celebrations among Everton fans at the final whistle were understandable, having been put through the wringer once more in being made to wait until the season's final game to confirm Premier League safety - they only got over the line in the penultimate match last term.
And it did not take long for loud chants of "sack the board" to sweep around Goodison Park as the fractured relationship between supporters and the club's hierarchy bubbled to the surface once again.
The brief moment of joy and relief at full-time did not disguise the ill-feeling, with the Everton board having not attended a home game since January, citing safety concerns.
As for the game itself, it was a predictably scrappy affair on an occasion riddled with nerves - frustration mounting as Everton faced the drop with Leicester winning and Bournemouth holding firm.
It took that moment of magic from Doucoure to keep Everton in the top flight, but unless there are serious changes at the top of the club and Dyche can somehow improve a squad that has struggled so badly this season, then there is every chance they will face similar struggles next season.
Bournemouth defy the odds
Bournemouth may have ended the season with a defeat but no-one at Leeds United and Leicester City, the clubs hoping the Cherries would do them a favour, could complain about their levels of commitment and determination to get a result.
It was, in fact, a feisty affair with plenty of physical challenges and a yellow card for Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil as touchline tensions threatened to boil over.
O'Neil deserves huge credit for the calm and composed manner in which he has succeeded the sacked Scott Parker and ensured safety with something to spare for a club that were regarded as relegation favourites in the early stages of the season.
Bournemouth can congratulate themselves on a job very satisfactorily done as they contemplate another season in the Premier League.
Player of the match
BrooksDavid Brooks
Everton
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number50Player nameSimmsAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number30Player nameCoadyAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
5.23
AFC Bournemouth
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameBrooksAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number29Player nameBillingAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number1Player nameTraversAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number5Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number8Player nameLermaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number11Player nameOuattaraAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number25Player nameSenesiAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number21Player nameMooreAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number27Player nameZabarnyiAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number15Player nameA SmithAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number18Player nameViñaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
6.02
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1PickfordBooked at 74mins
- 13Mina
- 30Coady
- 2Tarkowski
- 37Garner
- 27Gueye
- 16Doucouré
- 7McNeil
- 8Onana
- 17Iwobi
- 11GraySubstituted forSimmsat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 15Begovic
- 20Maupay
- 31Lonergan
- 46McAllister
- 50Simms
- 64Welch
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Travers
- 15A SmithBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAnthonyat 83'minutes
- 27Zabarnyi
- 25SenesiBooked at 68mins
- 5Kelly
- 8Lerma
- 29Billing
- 7BrooksSubstituted forViñaat 56'minutes
- 10ChristieSubstituted forMooreat 65'minutes
- 11Ouattara
- 9SolankeBooked at 70mins
Substitutes
- 3Stephens
- 4L Cook
- 6Mepham
- 12Randolph
- 17Stacey
- 18Viña
- 21Moore
- 32Anthony
- 49Sadi
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Bournemouth 0.
Post update
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).
Post update
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Mark Travers.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dwight McNeil.
Post update
Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Garner (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Matías Viña (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieffer Moore with a headed pass.
Post update
Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
Post update
Offside, Bournemouth. Dango Ouattara tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.
Post update
Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Everton).
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Philip Billing.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ellis Simms replaces Demarai Gray because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Demarai Gray (Everton).
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jaidon Anthony.
