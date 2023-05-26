Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored just twice in 18 appearances for Everton this season

TEAM NEWS

Injury-hit Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson, who both sustained hamstring injuries during last weekend's draw.

Amadou Onana is fit and in contention but Vitalii Mykolenko, who has a thigh problem, will have a late fitness test.

The Toffees are guaranteed to stay up if they win, or if both Leicester and Leeds fail to record a victory.

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing will be involved after recovering from a back problem.

Hamed Traore's foot injury will be assessed while a late call will also be made on fellow midfielder Joe Rothwell.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I actually feel like this is an awkward game for Everton. Their fate is in their own hands and I think they will stay up, but Bournemouth will make things difficult for them.

Everton will play with great intensity but they have a worry over whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit enough to lead their attack, and they have not been free-scoring anyway.

In contrast, Bournemouth's position means they can play with more freedom and that makes them dangerous.

Goodison Park will be a very tense place in the final few minutes if this game is as close as I think it will be, because I expect results elsewhere to mean that Everton have to win to stay up.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions v The National drummer Bryan Devendorf

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won four consecutive matches against Everton in all competitions, scoring at least three goals each time.

Everton are hosting Bournemouth for the first time since the final Premier League day of the 2019-20 season, when it was the Cherries who were trying to avoid relegation - they won but still went down.

Everton

Everton have won just once in 10 Premier League matches.

They have lost their last three league games at Goodison Park and could suffer a club record-extending 11th home league defeat in a season.

Everton have not been relegated from the top flight since 1950-51. Only Arsenal have had a longer active run in the top flight than the Toffees, who have been in it since 1954-55.

Everton have twice previously avoided relegation on the final day of a Premier League season - in 1993-94 and in 1997-98.

The Toffees have 33 points; the Premier League record for the fewest points by a team that avoided relegation is 34, set by West Brom in 2004-05.

Sean Dyche has won six of his eight Premier League matches as Burnley manager versus Bournemouth, losing the other two.

However, he has lost on the final weekend in each of his last five Premier League seasons, with four of those defeats coming at home.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost three successive league games.

Nonetheless, the Cherries have won three of their past four away matches.

Bournemouth started a day bottom of the table as recently as 11 March .

They have conceded a club record-equalling 70 Premier League goals this season. Only four teams have conceded more often in a campaign and avoided relegation.

Dominic Solanke has been directly involved in each of Bournemouth's last four Premier League away goals, with one goal and three assists.

Jefferson Lerma is one short of becoming the fifth Colombian to make 100 Premier League appearances.

