Vicente Guaita started 27 league matches for Crystal Palace this season before suffering an injury last month

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has recovered from the calf injury he sustained in early April.

Wilfried Zaha and James Tomkins are still injured, while Jeffrey Schlupp remains unavailable for personal reasons.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who is nearing the end of his loan spell from Paris St-Germain, is ruled out by a groin issue.

Brazilian pair Felipe and Danilo are both doubtful for Sunday's game.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I know Roy Hodgson is getting on a bit but Crystal Palace can't be in a rush to get rid of him. He has done a remarkable job since being appointed at the end of March, so who is going to come in and do any better?

Whatever the future holds for Roy, he will want to end this season with a win - and Nottingham Forest's awful away record makes his side heavy favourites, especially with Eberechi Eze in such fine form for the Eagles.

Forest have won only one of their 18 league games on the road so far - at Southampton in January - and have picked up seven points in total.

I don't see them adding to their tally here, but they are staying up and that is the most important thing.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace's only victory in their past nine home league meetings with Nottingham Forest was by 1-0 in the second tier nearly 20 years ago (D4, L4).

Forest have never lost to the Eagles in the Premier League, winning three of the five encounters - including this season's reverse fixture.

Crystal Palace

Palace have won five of their nine league matches since Roy Hodgson returned as manager, taking 17 points. They won six of their first 28 fixtures this season.

The Eagles have earned an unrivalled 24 points from losing positions in the division in 2022-23.

They can equal the club Premier League record for most home wins in a campaign: eight in 2013-14.

Victory on Sunday would give them their highest Premier League points total at home in a season.

Crystal Palace have never lost their final Premier League fixture of a campaign at home, winning five and drawing one.

Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew could become the first Palace players to appear in all 38 Premier League matches in a season since Wilfried Zaha in 2019-20.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have taken 10 points from their past five games, having previously been winless in 11.

Only seven of their 37 points this season have come in away fixtures, the joint-fewest by a team avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

They have gone six top-flight matches without a victory in London since beating Wimbledon at Selhurst Park in March 1999.

Steve Cooper's side have dropped 25 points from a winning position this campaign, a joint-league high alongside Leeds United.

Taiwo Awoniyi can become the second player to score in four successive Premier League games for Forest; Stan Collymore had a run of six from March to April 1995.

