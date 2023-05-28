Match ends, Kilmarnock 3, Ross County 1.
Kilmarnock ensured their Scottish Premiership survival with a rousing victory over Ross County whose fate will now be decided in the relegation play-off.
Derek McInnes' side needed just a point but collected all three to finish in 10th place and guarantee they avoid an immediate return to the Championship.
Brad Lyons and a Daniel Armstrong penalty either side of half-time cemented the hosts' superiority and Kyle Vassell made sure of victory after Yan Dhanda's spot-kick had reduced the arrears.
County, who finish three points above bottom club Dundee United, never looked like salvaging the win they required and will now face Championship side Partick Thistle in the two-legged Premiership play-off final.
Despite only needing a draw, Killie manager Derek McInnes had pledged to go full throttle for the victory and his side delivered with gusto at sun-drenched Rugby Park.
The hosts played with purpose and precious few nerves as they took command and forced County into retreat.
Christian Doidge's header brought a fingertip save from Ross Laidlaw before Lyons opened his account for the club in timely and impressive fashion, leaving his marker David Cancola dozing at a corner to dart to the front post and clip a terrific finish past the County goalkeeper.
The visitors needed to achieve something they haven't managed since 2017, a win at Rugby Park, but the paucity of their performance gave little hint of the high-stakes occasion.
Nohan Kenneh sliced wide from the edge of the area as the visitors tried to summon a response, but shortly after the interval their task became even tougher.
Alex Iacovitti swiped Daniel Armstrong's legs away on the right-hand edge of the penalty area and after consultation with the video assistant referee, Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot. Armstrong coolly completed the job, sending Laidlaw the wrong way.
Just as Killie looked to be cruising to victory, Ash Taylor needlessly tugged the jersey of Keith Watson as they jostled at a County corner. VAR intervened, Clancy opted to award the penalty and Dhanda thrashed an unerring strike into the top corner.
The midfielder scooped a shot over soon after but Killie soon regained their composure and Vassell sent the home support wild with joy and relief when he looped a header in off the crossbar to seal a deserved win.
Player of the match - Daniel Armstrong
Impressive Killie rise to occasion as County wilt - analysis
Home form has kept Kilmarnock afloat this season and they finished in style at fortress Rugby Park, rewarding the sizeable crowd with an empathic display.
Barring a wobble after conceding, they were by far the better side and have relished the pressure post split, winning three of their five matches and finishing with back-to-back victories.
Vassell has emerged as a talisman of note with four goals in four games, but McInnes will know his squad needs improvement this summer if another season of struggle is to be avoided.
County, meanwhile, were strangely out of sorts considering the enormity of the game. They were largely devoid of attacking threat and too often resorted to hoofing balls down the channels.
Even when Dhanda's spot-kick gave them hope, it was a meek surrender from Malky Mackay's men. And with in-form Patrick Thistle hurtling towards them in the play-off, County cannot afford to be so feeble again if they are to preserve their Premiership status.
What they said
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We were everything I wanted us to be. It was such an unusual situation and we couldn't give Ross County any sense that we were playing for anything other than the win.
"We were aggressive, dealt with their directness, and we settled and played when we needed to. We don't want to over-celebrate just staying in the league, but, from our starting point, this feels like a huge effort from so many people."
What's next?
County face Championship side Partick Thistle in the play-off final, with the first leg at Firhill on Thursday (20:00 BST) and the return on Sunday (16:30). Kilmarnock, meanwhile, can put their feet up before preparing for another season in the top flight.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 5TaylorBooked at 62mins
- 6StokesSubstituted forWrightat 70'minutes
- 11ArmstrongSubstituted forWatsonat 82'minutes
- 7McKenzieBooked at 90mins
- 17LyonsBooked at 75mins
- 31PolworthSubstituted forAlstonat 90'minutes
- 24Chambers
- 26DoidgeSubstituted forCameronat 89'minutes
- 23VassellBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 14Sanders
- 16Robinson
- 19Wright
- 21McInroy
- 27Cameron
- 34Watson
Ross County
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 15Watson
- 5BaldwinBooked at 26mins
- 6IacovittiSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 2Randall
- 42Kenneh
- 4CancolaSubstituted forTillsonat 66'minutes
- 16HarmonSubstituted forEdwardsat 63'minutes
- 10Dhanda
- 25SamuelSubstituted forLoturiat 84'minutes
- 26WhiteSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 7Edwards
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 17Murray
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 30Smith
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 8,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 3, Ross County 1.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Simon Murray tries a through ball, but Owura Edwards is caught offside.
Booking
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Post update
David Watson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Liam Polworth.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Kyle Vassell.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Christian Doidge.
Post update
Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Post update
Foul by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Victor Loturi replaces Alex Samuel.
Post update
Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. David Watson replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Player of the match
WalkerSam Walker
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
8.85
- Squad number34Player nameWatsonAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number23Player nameVassellAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number16Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number8Player nameAlstonAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number17Player nameLyonsAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number6Player nameStokesAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.13
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number25Player nameSamuelAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number17Player nameMurrayAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number30Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number42Player nameKennehAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
3.27
