Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock3Ross CountyRoss County1

Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County: Hosts condemn Malky Mackay's men to relegation play-off

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Brad Lyon's flicked in his first Kilmarnock goal for the first-half opener
Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons flicked in the first-half opener

Kilmarnock ensured their Scottish Premiership survival with a rousing victory over Ross County whose fate will now be decided in the relegation play-off.

Derek McInnes' side needed just a point but collected all three to finish in 10th place and guarantee they avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Brad Lyons and a Daniel Armstrong penalty either side of half-time cemented the hosts' superiority and Kyle Vassell made sure of victory after Yan Dhanda's spot-kick had reduced the arrears.

County, who finish three points above bottom club Dundee United, never looked like salvaging the win they required and will now face Championship side Partick Thistle in the two-legged Premiership play-off final.

Despite only needing a draw, Killie manager Derek McInnes had pledged to go full throttle for the victory and his side delivered with gusto at sun-drenched Rugby Park.

The hosts played with purpose and precious few nerves as they took command and forced County into retreat.

Christian Doidge's header brought a fingertip save from Ross Laidlaw before Lyons opened his account for the club in timely and impressive fashion, leaving his marker David Cancola dozing at a corner to dart to the front post and clip a terrific finish past the County goalkeeper.

The visitors needed to achieve something they haven't managed since 2017, a win at Rugby Park, but the paucity of their performance gave little hint of the high-stakes occasion.

Nohan Kenneh sliced wide from the edge of the area as the visitors tried to summon a response, but shortly after the interval their task became even tougher.

Alex Iacovitti swiped Daniel Armstrong's legs away on the right-hand edge of the penalty area and after consultation with the video assistant referee, Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot. Armstrong coolly completed the job, sending Laidlaw the wrong way.

Just as Killie looked to be cruising to victory, Ash Taylor needlessly tugged the jersey of Keith Watson as they jostled at a County corner. VAR intervened, Clancy opted to award the penalty and Dhanda thrashed an unerring strike into the top corner.

The midfielder scooped a shot over soon after but Killie soon regained their composure and Vassell sent the home support wild with joy and relief when he looped a header in off the crossbar to seal a deserved win.

Player of the match - Daniel Armstrong

The winger gave Killie a creative edge and got himself on the scoresheet by winning and scoring a penalty
The winger gave Killie a creative edge and got himself on the scoresheet by winning and netting a penalty

Impressive Killie rise to occasion as County wilt - analysis

Home form has kept Kilmarnock afloat this season and they finished in style at fortress Rugby Park, rewarding the sizeable crowd with an empathic display.

Barring a wobble after conceding, they were by far the better side and have relished the pressure post split, winning three of their five matches and finishing with back-to-back victories.

Vassell has emerged as a talisman of note with four goals in four games, but McInnes will know his squad needs improvement this summer if another season of struggle is to be avoided.

County, meanwhile, were strangely out of sorts considering the enormity of the game. They were largely devoid of attacking threat and too often resorted to hoofing balls down the channels.

Even when Dhanda's spot-kick gave them hope, it was a meek surrender from Malky Mackay's men. And with in-form Patrick Thistle hurtling towards them in the play-off, County cannot afford to be so feeble again if they are to preserve their Premiership status.

What they said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We were everything I wanted us to be. It was such an unusual situation and we couldn't give Ross County any sense that we were playing for anything other than the win.

"We were aggressive, dealt with their directness, and we settled and played when we needed to. We don't want to over-celebrate just staying in the league, but, from our starting point, this feels like a huge effort from so many people."

What's next?

County face Championship side Partick Thistle in the play-off final, with the first leg at Firhill on Thursday (20:00 BST) and the return on Sunday (16:30). Kilmarnock, meanwhile, can put their feet up before preparing for another season in the top flight.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Walker
  • 2Mayo
  • 5TaylorBooked at 62mins
  • 6StokesSubstituted forWrightat 70'minutes
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forWatsonat 82'minutes
  • 7McKenzieBooked at 90mins
  • 17LyonsBooked at 75mins
  • 31PolworthSubstituted forAlstonat 90'minutes
  • 24Chambers
  • 26DoidgeSubstituted forCameronat 89'minutes
  • 23VassellBooked at 68minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 8Alston
  • 10Jones
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Robinson
  • 19Wright
  • 21McInroy
  • 27Cameron
  • 34Watson

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 15Watson
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 26mins
  • 6IacovittiSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
  • 2Randall
  • 42Kenneh
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forTillsonat 66'minutes
  • 16HarmonSubstituted forEdwardsat 63'minutes
  • 10Dhanda
  • 25SamuelSubstituted forLoturiat 84'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 7Edwards
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 17Murray
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 30Smith
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
8,301

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 3, Ross County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 3, Ross County 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Simon Murray tries a through ball, but Owura Edwards is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

  6. Post update

    David Watson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Owura Edwards (Ross County).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Blair Alston replaces Liam Polworth.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Scott Robinson replaces Kyle Vassell.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Christian Doidge.

  11. Post update

    Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).

  14. Post update

    Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Victor Loturi replaces Alex Samuel.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross following a corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. David Watson replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

WalkerSam Walker

with an average of 8.85

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    8.85

  2. Squad number34Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.92

  3. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    7.48

  4. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    7.36

  5. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    7.28

  6. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    7.22

  7. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    7.21

  8. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    7.08

  9. Squad number24Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    7.02

  10. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    6.87

  12. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    6.83

  13. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    6.54

  14. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    6.31

  15. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    6.24

  16. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.13

Ross County

  1. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number25Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    5.71

  3. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    5.60

  4. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    5.50

  5. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    5.36

  6. Squad number17Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    5.13

  7. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    5.09

  8. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.00

  9. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.90

  10. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    4.85

  11. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    4.74

  12. Squad number42Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    4.50

  13. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    4.41

  14. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    4.39

  15. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    3.87

  16. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    3.27

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic383233114348099
2Rangers38295493375692
3Aberdeen38183175660-457
4Hearts38159146357654
5Hibernian38157165759-252
6St Mirren381210164361-1846
7Motherwell38148165351250
8Livingston38137183660-2446
9St Johnstone38127194159-1843
10Kilmarnock38117203762-2540
11Ross County3897223760-2334
12Dundee Utd3887234070-3031
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport