Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons flicked in the first-half opener

Kilmarnock ensured their Scottish Premiership survival with a rousing victory over Ross County whose fate will now be decided in the relegation play-off.

Derek McInnes' side needed just a point but collected all three to finish in 10th place and guarantee they avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Brad Lyons and a Daniel Armstrong penalty either side of half-time cemented the hosts' superiority and Kyle Vassell made sure of victory after Yan Dhanda's spot-kick had reduced the arrears.

County, who finish three points above bottom club Dundee United, never looked like salvaging the win they required and will now face Championship side Partick Thistle in the two-legged Premiership play-off final.

Despite only needing a draw, Killie manager Derek McInnes had pledged to go full throttle for the victory and his side delivered with gusto at sun-drenched Rugby Park.

The hosts played with purpose and precious few nerves as they took command and forced County into retreat.

Christian Doidge's header brought a fingertip save from Ross Laidlaw before Lyons opened his account for the club in timely and impressive fashion, leaving his marker David Cancola dozing at a corner to dart to the front post and clip a terrific finish past the County goalkeeper.

The visitors needed to achieve something they haven't managed since 2017, a win at Rugby Park, but the paucity of their performance gave little hint of the high-stakes occasion.

Nohan Kenneh sliced wide from the edge of the area as the visitors tried to summon a response, but shortly after the interval their task became even tougher.

Alex Iacovitti swiped Daniel Armstrong's legs away on the right-hand edge of the penalty area and after consultation with the video assistant referee, Kevin Clancy pointed to the spot. Armstrong coolly completed the job, sending Laidlaw the wrong way.

Just as Killie looked to be cruising to victory, Ash Taylor needlessly tugged the jersey of Keith Watson as they jostled at a County corner. VAR intervened, Clancy opted to award the penalty and Dhanda thrashed an unerring strike into the top corner.

The midfielder scooped a shot over soon after but Killie soon regained their composure and Vassell sent the home support wild with joy and relief when he looped a header in off the crossbar to seal a deserved win.

Player of the match - Daniel Armstrong

The winger gave Killie a creative edge and got himself on the scoresheet by winning and netting a penalty

Impressive Killie rise to occasion as County wilt - analysis

Home form has kept Kilmarnock afloat this season and they finished in style at fortress Rugby Park, rewarding the sizeable crowd with an empathic display.

Barring a wobble after conceding, they were by far the better side and have relished the pressure post split, winning three of their five matches and finishing with back-to-back victories.

Vassell has emerged as a talisman of note with four goals in four games, but McInnes will know his squad needs improvement this summer if another season of struggle is to be avoided.

County, meanwhile, were strangely out of sorts considering the enormity of the game. They were largely devoid of attacking threat and too often resorted to hoofing balls down the channels.

Even when Dhanda's spot-kick gave them hope, it was a meek surrender from Malky Mackay's men. And with in-form Patrick Thistle hurtling towards them in the play-off, County cannot afford to be so feeble again if they are to preserve their Premiership status.

What they said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "We were everything I wanted us to be. It was such an unusual situation and we couldn't give Ross County any sense that we were playing for anything other than the win.

"We were aggressive, dealt with their directness, and we settled and played when we needed to. We don't want to over-celebrate just staying in the league, but, from our starting point, this feels like a huge effort from so many people."

What's next?

County face Championship side Partick Thistle in the play-off final, with the first leg at Firhill on Thursday (20:00 BST) and the return on Sunday (16:30). Kilmarnock, meanwhile, can put their feet up before preparing for another season in the top flight.

