Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell3Dundee UtdDundee United2

Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United: United's relegation confirmed with defeat to Motherwell

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Van Veen
Kevin van Veen is the first player to score in 11 consecutive games in the modern era

Dundee United's relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed as Motherwell produced a comeback victory.

Kevin van Veen scored for a record 11th straight game to put the hosts in front, but Jamie McGrath scored from the spot and Steven Fletcher put United in front to keep their hopes of a scarcely believable escape just about alive.

However, Blair Spittal's excellent low drive drew Motherwell level, before Max Johnston's powerful header ensured Stuart Kettlewell's side ended the season with a win.

United finish bottom of the league, having conceded 70 league goals, while Motherwell end the season in the comfortable perch of seventh.

Motherwell started by far the better of the two sides, with Blair Spittal testing Jack Newman from distance, before Van Veen rounded the United keeper to continue his remarkable recent goal-scoring run, passing the mark of 10 games set by Marco Negri and Mark Viduka.

From that point though, Motherwell went into their shells and United grew into the contest. Liam Kelly denied Glenn Middleton twice, and Fletcher saw a shot cleared off the line.

Fletcher then volleyed wide after Bevis Mugabi failed to deal with a long ball over the top, but United disappointment soon turned to delight as VAR Willie Collum advised referee Steven McLean to go to the monitor, and a quick check showed the ball had struck Mugabi's arm as he challenged for the ball.

Jamie McGrath dispatched the penalty, and Jim Goodwin's side could have gone into the break in front, but Fletcher's header went wide off the base of the post.

Just three-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Fletcher had his goal. Peter Pawlett burst into the box after linking up with McGrath, and squared to the veteran striker who swept home with ease.

The goal seemed to spark Motherwell back into life. Mugabi forced a fine save from Newman from close range, and then Sean Goss' deflected shot came back out off the post.

Motherwell continued to pile bodies forward, and were deservedly level when Spittal found the bottom corner from the edge of the box, after a clever lay-off from Van Veen.

Johnston then lashed home a rebound after Van Veen's goal-bound shot was blocked, but the assistant's flag went up and cut short the home celebrations.

However, the pressure told. Johnston headed home James Furlong's cross, and gave the far-side assistant an appreciative hug when this time he kept his flag down.

In truth, Motherwell could have added to the scoreline in the closing stages, as they cut through United's porous defence again and again.

Player of the Match - Kevin van Veen

Van Veen salutes Motherwell fans
A goal and an assist for Motherwell's talisman. He was a constant threat, linking up wonderfully with his fellow forward players and finding pockets of space with his elusive movement.

Dismal Dundee United end season with a whimper - analysis

Jim Goodwin's side arrived in Lanarkshire knowing that their hopes of survival were slim-to-none, and their defensive efforts on the day left them with no chance of overhauling Ross County in 11th.

They conceded three, and on another day, it could have been five or six - Motherwell got in behind with alarming ease against a unit whose confidence is understandably shot to pieces.

The period before and after half-time was impressive, showing fight and determination to get back into the contest, but they weren't able to maintain that level, and had no answer to Motherwell's attacking prowess.

For the hosts, they go into next season with real momentum. When Stuart Kettlewell arrived in February, Motherwell were the stand-out candidates for relegation, not scoring enough goals, and shipping plenty, but Kettlewell has done a wonderful job, rebuilding morale and lighting a fire underneath Van Veen.

This may well have been the Dutchman's farewell, and what a way to bow out in front of an adoring crowd. He finishes the season with 29 goals, and has been unplayable at times in the last few weeks.

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 5Mugabi
  • 20BlaneyBooked at 56mins
  • 2O'DonnellSubstituted forJohnstonat 65'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 38MillerBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSlatteryat 65'minutes
  • 24Furlong
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forCorneliusat 90+2'minutes
  • 21MandronSubstituted forObikaat 65'minutes
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 8Slattery
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 22Johnston
  • 26Tierney
  • 49Ferrie
  • 99Obika

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Newman
  • 22Freeman
  • 27Ayina
  • 6Graham
  • 16Behich
  • 14Sibbald
  • 19LevittSubstituted forFotheringhamat 66'minutes
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 65'minutes
  • 18McGrath
  • 8PawlettSubstituted forMacleodat 71'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forThomsonat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 3McMann
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 7Niskanen
  • 23Harkes
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 39Thomson
  • 44Macleod
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
5,971

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home23
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home17
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 3, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 3, Dundee United 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Blair Spittal.

  4. Post update

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rory Macleod (Dundee United).

  7. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Miller Thomson replaces Steven Fletcher.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).

  10. Post update

    James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Shane Blaney (Motherwell).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 3, Dundee United 2. Max Johnston (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Furlong with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United).

  19. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jack Newman.

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 8.42

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    8.42

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    7.90

  3. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    6.68

  4. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    6.45

  5. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    6.13

  6. Squad number99Player nameObika
    Average rating

    5.95

  7. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    5.81

  8. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.79

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    5.75

  10. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number21Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    5.35

  12. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    5.18

  13. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    5.15

  14. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    5.07

  15. Squad number38Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    4.55

Dundee United

  1. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    5.26

  3. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    4.58

  4. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    4.51

  5. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    4.43

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    4.32

  7. Squad number39Player nameThomson
    Average rating

    4.30

  8. Squad number31Player nameNewman
    Average rating

    4.29

  9. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    4.23

  10. Squad number25Player nameFotheringham
    Average rating

    4.10

  11. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    4.08

  12. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    3.95

  13. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    3.94

  14. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    3.93

  15. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    3.75

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic383233114348099
2Rangers38295493375692
3Aberdeen38183175660-457
4Hearts38159146357654
5Hibernian38157165759-252
6St Mirren381210164361-1846
7Motherwell38148165351250
8Livingston38137183660-2446
9St Johnstone38127194159-1843
10Kilmarnock38117203762-2540
11Ross County3897223760-2334
12Dundee Utd3887234070-3031
View full Scottish Premiership table

