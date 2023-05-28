Match ends, Motherwell 3, Dundee United 2.
Dundee United's relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed as Motherwell produced a comeback victory.
Kevin van Veen scored for a record 11th straight game to put the hosts in front, but Jamie McGrath scored from the spot and Steven Fletcher put United in front to keep their hopes of a scarcely believable escape just about alive.
However, Blair Spittal's excellent low drive drew Motherwell level, before Max Johnston's powerful header ensured Stuart Kettlewell's side ended the season with a win.
United finish bottom of the league, having conceded 70 league goals, while Motherwell end the season in the comfortable perch of seventh.
Motherwell started by far the better of the two sides, with Blair Spittal testing Jack Newman from distance, before Van Veen rounded the United keeper to continue his remarkable recent goal-scoring run, passing the mark of 10 games set by Marco Negri and Mark Viduka.
From that point though, Motherwell went into their shells and United grew into the contest. Liam Kelly denied Glenn Middleton twice, and Fletcher saw a shot cleared off the line.
Fletcher then volleyed wide after Bevis Mugabi failed to deal with a long ball over the top, but United disappointment soon turned to delight as VAR Willie Collum advised referee Steven McLean to go to the monitor, and a quick check showed the ball had struck Mugabi's arm as he challenged for the ball.
Jamie McGrath dispatched the penalty, and Jim Goodwin's side could have gone into the break in front, but Fletcher's header went wide off the base of the post.
Just three-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Fletcher had his goal. Peter Pawlett burst into the box after linking up with McGrath, and squared to the veteran striker who swept home with ease.
The goal seemed to spark Motherwell back into life. Mugabi forced a fine save from Newman from close range, and then Sean Goss' deflected shot came back out off the post.
Motherwell continued to pile bodies forward, and were deservedly level when Spittal found the bottom corner from the edge of the box, after a clever lay-off from Van Veen.
Johnston then lashed home a rebound after Van Veen's goal-bound shot was blocked, but the assistant's flag went up and cut short the home celebrations.
However, the pressure told. Johnston headed home James Furlong's cross, and gave the far-side assistant an appreciative hug when this time he kept his flag down.
In truth, Motherwell could have added to the scoreline in the closing stages, as they cut through United's porous defence again and again.
Player of the Match - Kevin van Veen
Dismal Dundee United end season with a whimper - analysis
Jim Goodwin's side arrived in Lanarkshire knowing that their hopes of survival were slim-to-none, and their defensive efforts on the day left them with no chance of overhauling Ross County in 11th.
They conceded three, and on another day, it could have been five or six - Motherwell got in behind with alarming ease against a unit whose confidence is understandably shot to pieces.
The period before and after half-time was impressive, showing fight and determination to get back into the contest, but they weren't able to maintain that level, and had no answer to Motherwell's attacking prowess.
For the hosts, they go into next season with real momentum. When Stuart Kettlewell arrived in February, Motherwell were the stand-out candidates for relegation, not scoring enough goals, and shipping plenty, but Kettlewell has done a wonderful job, rebuilding morale and lighting a fire underneath Van Veen.
This may well have been the Dutchman's farewell, and what a way to bow out in front of an adoring crowd. He finishes the season with 29 goals, and has been unplayable at times in the last few weeks.
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 5Mugabi
- 20BlaneyBooked at 56mins
- 2O'DonnellSubstituted forJohnstonat 65'minutes
- 27Goss
- 38MillerBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSlatteryat 65'minutes
- 24Furlong
- 7SpittalSubstituted forCorneliusat 90+2'minutes
- 21MandronSubstituted forObikaat 65'minutes
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 8Slattery
- 13Oxborough
- 15Aitchison
- 17McKinstry
- 18Cornelius
- 22Johnston
- 26Tierney
- 49Ferrie
- 99Obika
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Newman
- 22Freeman
- 27Ayina
- 6Graham
- 16Behich
- 14Sibbald
- 19LevittSubstituted forFotheringhamat 66'minutes
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 65'minutes
- 18McGrath
- 8PawlettSubstituted forMacleodat 71'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forThomsonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Birighitti
- 3McMann
- 4Mulgrew
- 7Niskanen
- 23Harkes
- 25Fotheringham
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 39Thomson
- 44Macleod
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 5,971
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 3, Dundee United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Blair Spittal.
Post update
Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Rory Macleod (Dundee United).
Post update
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Miller Thomson replaces Steven Fletcher.
Post update
Foul by Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United).
Post update
James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).
Post update
Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shane Blaney (Motherwell).
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 3, Dundee United 2. Max Johnston (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Furlong with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United).
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jack Newman.
Player of the match
GossSean Goss
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number22Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number99Player nameObikaAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number24Player nameFurlongAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number21Player nameMandronAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number20Player nameBlaneyAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number38Player nameMillerAverage rating
4.55
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number44Player nameMacleodAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number39Player nameThomsonAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number31Player nameNewmanAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number25Player nameFotheringhamAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number27Player nameAyinaAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number28Player nameAnim CudjoeAverage rating
3.75
