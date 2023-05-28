Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen is the first player to score in 11 consecutive games in the modern era

Dundee United's relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed as Motherwell produced a comeback victory.

Kevin van Veen scored for a record 11th straight game to put the hosts in front, but Jamie McGrath scored from the spot and Steven Fletcher put United in front to keep their hopes of a scarcely believable escape just about alive.

However, Blair Spittal's excellent low drive drew Motherwell level, before Max Johnston's powerful header ensured Stuart Kettlewell's side ended the season with a win.

United finish bottom of the league, having conceded 70 league goals, while Motherwell end the season in the comfortable perch of seventh.

Motherwell started by far the better of the two sides, with Blair Spittal testing Jack Newman from distance, before Van Veen rounded the United keeper to continue his remarkable recent goal-scoring run, passing the mark of 10 games set by Marco Negri and Mark Viduka.

From that point though, Motherwell went into their shells and United grew into the contest. Liam Kelly denied Glenn Middleton twice, and Fletcher saw a shot cleared off the line.

Fletcher then volleyed wide after Bevis Mugabi failed to deal with a long ball over the top, but United disappointment soon turned to delight as VAR Willie Collum advised referee Steven McLean to go to the monitor, and a quick check showed the ball had struck Mugabi's arm as he challenged for the ball.

Jamie McGrath dispatched the penalty, and Jim Goodwin's side could have gone into the break in front, but Fletcher's header went wide off the base of the post.

Just three-and-a-half minutes into the second half, Fletcher had his goal. Peter Pawlett burst into the box after linking up with McGrath, and squared to the veteran striker who swept home with ease.

The goal seemed to spark Motherwell back into life. Mugabi forced a fine save from Newman from close range, and then Sean Goss' deflected shot came back out off the post.

Motherwell continued to pile bodies forward, and were deservedly level when Spittal found the bottom corner from the edge of the box, after a clever lay-off from Van Veen.

Johnston then lashed home a rebound after Van Veen's goal-bound shot was blocked, but the assistant's flag went up and cut short the home celebrations.

However, the pressure told. Johnston headed home James Furlong's cross, and gave the far-side assistant an appreciative hug when this time he kept his flag down.

In truth, Motherwell could have added to the scoreline in the closing stages, as they cut through United's porous defence again and again.

Player of the Match - Kevin van Veen

A goal and an assist for Motherwell's talisman. He was a constant threat, linking up wonderfully with his fellow forward players and finding pockets of space with his elusive movement.

Dismal Dundee United end season with a whimper - analysis

Jim Goodwin's side arrived in Lanarkshire knowing that their hopes of survival were slim-to-none, and their defensive efforts on the day left them with no chance of overhauling Ross County in 11th.

They conceded three, and on another day, it could have been five or six - Motherwell got in behind with alarming ease against a unit whose confidence is understandably shot to pieces.

The period before and after half-time was impressive, showing fight and determination to get back into the contest, but they weren't able to maintain that level, and had no answer to Motherwell's attacking prowess.

For the hosts, they go into next season with real momentum. When Stuart Kettlewell arrived in February, Motherwell were the stand-out candidates for relegation, not scoring enough goals, and shipping plenty, but Kettlewell has done a wonderful job, rebuilding morale and lighting a fire underneath Van Veen.

This may well have been the Dutchman's farewell, and what a way to bow out in front of an adoring crowd. He finishes the season with 29 goals, and has been unplayable at times in the last few weeks.

