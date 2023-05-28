Match ends, Carlisle United 1(5), Stockport County 1(4).
Tomas Holy's heroics in the penalty shootout were enough to take Carlisle United up to League One with victory over Stockport County in the League Two play-off final.
Holy saved Ryan Rydel's effort as the Cumbrians won 5-4 on spot-kicks after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.
Jon Mellish's first-half own goal put Stockport in front but that was cancelled out late on by Omari Patrick.
After a goalless period of extra time, Connor Evans smashed home the first penalty for Stockport and Kristian Dennis followed suit in reply.
Holy dived to his right to beat away Rydel's shot, and Mellish stroked Carlisle ahead in the shootout.
Myles Hippolyte rolled Stockport's third spot-kick down the middle, but Ryan Edmondson was equally cool to send Ben Hinchliffe the wrong way.
Jack Stretton kept Stockport's hopes alive with a confident penalty, only for Owen Moxon to smash into the corner.
Will Collar's penalty finish proved academic, as Taylor Charters scored to win it and take Carlisle up.
The Hatters went ahead when Isaac Olaofe's cross looped up beyond Holy's despairing fingertips, off the unfortunate Mellish.
Defender Akil Wright provided a huge block to deny Carlisle's Joel Senior after he pinched the ball and sprinted clear, and then missed a golden chance to head in a crucial second.
It proved a costly miss, as the introduction of Patrick saw him roll a poor clearance past Hinchliffe for the equaliser.
Senior made a key block in added time to take the game to extra time, as Hippolyte sought a winner.
The extra time period was tight, though Mellish's deflection this time proved timely as it steered Antoni Sarcevic's shot over the top.
Holy tipped over a searing Stretton drive to keep Carlisle level, while his opposite number Hinchliffe made an instinctive save to beat away Dennis' angled header.
It went to spot-kicks, and the Cumbrians held their nerve to settle it.
Play-off jinx put to bed by Cumbrians
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson had visited Wembley five times before this game and lost on every occasion, while the club had never won promotion via the play-offs.
Both of those sequences were ended with this success, as Carlisle buried their previous disappointments with this comeback win.
The Cumbrians showed character to come back from an unfortunate own goal from Mellish, with Simpson's substitutes Dennis and goalscorer Patrick in particular making an impact.
Hometown hero Simpson's return to Carlisle last season has been a spectacular success, inheriting a side second from bottom in the table and winning promotion in 18 months.
His signings, such as captain Paul Huntington and goalkeeper Holy, have been key figures, as has assist-master Moxon.
He has also got the best out of existing talent such as Jack Armer and Senior, as they head for League One.
Promotion expert Challinor foiled in Hatters quest
Having won promotions with Colwyn Bay, AFC Fylde, Hartlepool and Stockport in his managerial career, you would have given Dave Challinor every chance of adding to his record in this final.
His side hit the ground running, stretching the game through former Carlisle striker Paddy Madden, and got their reward when Olaofe's cross was deflected in.
Despite conceding, they remained competitive and had chances to win it before eventually succumbing after a shootout.
It was a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive season for Challinor and Stockport, in their first season back at League Two level after winning the National League last term.
Coming within one match of the third tier feels like a huge step forward for a club that finished 14th in National League North as recently as 2013-14.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Holy
- 17Whelan
- 6Huntington
- 22MellishBooked at 24mins
- 2Senior
- 8GuySubstituted forChartersat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Moxon
- 3ArmerSubstituted forDennisat 82'minutes
- 35McCalmontSubstituted forPatrickat 61'minutes
- 36GordonSubstituted forGibsonat 78'minutes
- 41GarnerSubstituted forEdmondsonat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gibson
- 9Edmondson
- 10Patrick
- 14Dennis
- 15Charters
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4WrightSubstituted forCollarat 69'minutesBooked at 105mins
- 6Horsfall
- 23Hussey
- 3Knoyle
- 8CampsSubstituted forByrneat 85'minutes
- 18Croasdale
- 10SarcevicSubstituted forLemonheigh-Evansat 114'minutes
- 17Rydel
- 20OlaofeSubstituted forStrettonat 82'minutes
- 9MaddenSubstituted forHippolyteat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Byrne
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 14Collar
- 16Stretton
- 21Hippolyte
- 25Jaros
- 31Lewis
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 34,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Carlisle United 1(5), Stockport County 1(4).
Goal! Carlisle United 1(5), Stockport County 1(4). Taylor Charters (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1(4), Stockport County 1(4). Will Collar (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1(4), Stockport County 1(3). Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1(3), Stockport County 1(3). Jack Stretton (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1(3), Stockport County 1(2). Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1(2), Stockport County 1(2). Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1(2), Stockport County 1(1). Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Ryan Rydel (Stockport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1(1), Stockport County 1(1). Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Stockport County 1(1). Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Stockport County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Shootout begins Carlisle United 1, Stockport County 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Carlisle United 1, Stockport County 1.
Foul by Chris Hussey (Stockport County).
Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Substitution, Stockport County. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans replaces Antoni Sarcevic.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon with a cross.
