West Ham 3-1 Leeds: Sam Allardyce accepts survival a 'big ask' after defeat

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at London Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce fears it will be a "big ask" to secure Premier League survival, particularly if injured attackers Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are not fit for next week's final game against Tottenham.

Three seasons after they were promoted to the top flight, Leeds know they will be relegated back to the Championship if they fail to beat Spurs.

Even that will not be enough if Everton win their final game against Bournemouth or Leicester pick up four points from their last two matches.

After Sunday's 3-1 loss at West Ham, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports: "It looks pretty bad for Leeds now. It is devastating for them."

Full-back Luke Ayling insists Leeds still have a "slim" chance of staying up. But Allardyce feels it depends on the availability of Bamford, who had to be replaced in the first half against West Ham with a hamstring injury, and Rodrigo, who was eventually substituted after playing through the pain of a foot problem.

"If both are missing, it is a big ask. Fact," he said. "I can't hide that. I might have to play a completely different system."

'I am not mad - I just love football'

Leeds fans wear Sam Allardyce facemasks at West Ham
Many Leeds fans turned up wearing masks of their manager Sam Allardyce but the party atmosphere in the away end did not last long

That Allardyce concluded his post-match news conference by crossing his fingers, and saying he "hoped" any post-season discussions with the Leeds hierarchy would be with the Elland Road club still in the Premier League, says plenty about the trouble they are in.

"Lots of people said I was mad to take the job," he said. "I am not mad. I love football and it was too big a job to turn down, no matter how short it was."

Ayling knows the predicament Leeds are in. But despite many visiting supporters leaving London Stadium before the end, the defender continues to look at the situation optimistically.

"There is still a tiny bit of hope. We have to grab on to that," he said. "We just have to go out there next week and try and take care of our business.

"We know it a slim chance but we have to hang on to that and try and go out in a good way because the fans deserve that."

'We lack quality at both ends'

The problem for Leeds came in Allardyce's assessment of what went wrong against West Ham.

Leeds started brightly, with Rodrigo putting the visitors in front with a goal that, briefly, took them out of the relegation zone.

But they failed to fully capitalise on a decent start and when West Ham got into their groove they were too good.

"When it was only 1-0 after 15 minutes, after we had played so well, given we have struggled to keep a clean sheet for a long period of time, I knew it was going to be hard," said Allardyce.

"Our quality at both ends is what we lack, to defend better and create more opportunities. Those two critical areas are particularly disappointing for us and when you are looking for your substitutes to make a difference, none of them did."

Allardyce says he knows what is wrong at Leeds and has the experience of more than 1,000 games to understand how to put it right.

But having won just one point from three games after being brought in to salvage a desperate situation when Javi Gracia followed Jesse Marsch in getting sacked, whether he gets asked is another matter entirely.

234 comments

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 17:57

    As an Everton fan I can safely say it’s not over. We, Leeds and Leicester all suck.
    It’s going to be very nervy.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 18:05

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      It is, Bournemouth won’t turn up at Goodison next Sunday. I say 4-0 & I reckon you will score in the 1st 5 minutes. It’s over.

  • Comment posted by Piriformis Stretch, today at 18:19

    Sam will take home a huge pay cheque after a month's work, which resulted in failure. Then disappear into the Leeds sunset.
    Nice work if you can get it.

    • Reply posted by ok great and, today at 18:39

      ok great and replied:
      The pupil beats the teacher.

      Moyes outdefended Big Sam. So surely Moyes can now be considered number 1...Master of coach parking and "On me head".

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 18:06

    Sacking Bielsa, worked out well that!

    • Reply posted by Goblin, today at 18:12

      Goblin replied:
      Clever, clever boy.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 18:20

    "Lots of people said I was mad to take the job," he said.
    Sam, if any of your friends said you were mad to take a massive pile of cash for a month's work, they aren't your friends.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:28

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Did he say they were friends? Or just people?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:01

    I knew Rice would score as soon as Leeds fans sung about about him being sh.t. They got what they deserved.

    • Reply posted by USMAN, today at 18:40

      USMAN replied:
      But Rice is world class because he is English. Probably wirth around 30 million max but is overpriced at silly money.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrik, today at 18:05

    Leeds deserve to go down.

    The warning signs given out last season were ignored.
    A thin squad lacking quality.
    Poor management.
    Some dreadful transfers.
    Still no takeover.

    The club lacks direction and ambition.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:31

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      A perfect summary, sadly.

  • Comment posted by 8727Mann, today at 18:02

    Deserve to go down. Management at board level since promotion has been absent at best. Poorest squad in the Premier League bar none. Massive recruitment at U23 level but no path to the first team despite their pathetic displays and the U23s getting promotion... very strange. Recruitment in January was the worst by all clubs and then sack the Manager lol. Clueless. You reap what you sow. Very sad.

    • Reply posted by Bennster, today at 18:06

      Bennster replied:
      A team with massive issues in defence, at fullback particularly, goes down. Next season we could be a league below Cody Drameh and facing Leif Davis and Charlie Cresswell on even terms.......

  • Comment posted by stanley, today at 17:51

    Leeds going down has nothing to do with Sam this season is just not good

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:44

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Leeds are to big a soccer club to go down.

      Little clubs like Bournemouth, Brighton and Fulham should go down.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:07

    They deserve to go down, no hard luck story here

    • Reply posted by Ellandrik, today at 18:11

      Ellandrik replied:
      Totally agree. Abysmal at every level

  • Comment posted by User0738328960, today at 18:16

    There goes Sam's survival bonus

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:44

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      He's a good soccer manager. He should have come in earlier in the season.

  • Comment posted by LancsBlue, today at 17:59

    Feel for Leeds and Leicester. As an Everton fan we were terrible all season and deserved nothing. Total and utter mismanagement.

    • Reply posted by glowkeeper, today at 18:01

      glowkeeper replied:
      I can easily imagine Everton still going down!

  • Comment posted by CraigSuv, today at 18:05

    A poor performance against West Ham in a must win game. They deserve to go down, at least Everton have some fight in them.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:55

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      This was a performance of a team that has accepted relegation. Leeds showing no fight or effort to stay up whatsoever.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:28

    If ever there was a season where 4 clubs deserve to be relegated this is it.

    • Reply posted by Ellandrik, today at 18:44

      Ellandrik replied:
      I agree. Real dross.

      But Everton are more likely to snatch a point than the others.

      I think that's what will keep them up.

  • Comment posted by Spock71, today at 18:01

    Football is a cyclical game for many sides. Leeds United were in the third tier not too long ago. Luton Town were in the National League and may replace the Peacocks. Teams such as Leeds, Derby, Sheff Wed, Forest and Sunderland maintain their strong levels of support despite being familiar with each of the three top leagues.

    • Reply posted by Nasqueron, today at 18:08

      Nasqueron replied:
      Elland Road capacity 37890. 10 seasons in the Championship and they broke average over 30,000 twice, most were mid to low 20s.

      04/05 season in Championship was 29,207, next 22,353, next, 21,613, in league one from 07/0-9/10 they had 26,546, 23,639 and 28,818. The ONLY seasons when Leeds had close to capacity average was 99/00-03/04 in the PL. Rubbish fans, only turn up for the big games

  • Comment posted by nickymp, today at 18:12

    We are useless, we deserve what we are getting. We needed to spend big money on recognised players,not bargain basement nobody's.We needed a quality striker, a quality defender and a quality goalkeeper.

    • Reply posted by Eurows, today at 18:34

      Eurows replied:
      We spent big money on bargain basement players, some of which couldn't get in a losing squad. If you pay £35M for a striker and Bamford beats you onto the squad list you have to look at your scouting team.

  • Comment posted by Tim Mac, today at 18:07

    I like Leeds and it gives me no pleasure to see them so lost. They are such a poor and disjointed team. It is scandalous that after survival on the last day of last season, they have utterly failed to learn any lessons. This is self inflicted. They are doomed… but could come straight back if they get their ducks in a row over the summer. It’s a mammoth task…but I really hope they can do it.

    • Reply posted by richaca2, today at 18:42

      richaca2 replied:
      I think they thought that the 3 promoted teams would all go and they would survive by default.

  • Comment posted by Dai laughing, today at 18:12

    Bad decisions have been made from the top all the way down. The board are to blame for the recruitment of the managers who, to be honest, haven't had a clue. If we do go down it is nobodies fault but the men at the top.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:24

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Yep! Same at Everton. Never replaced Richarlison in summer, never bought a striker in January even though Moshiri said we would after we sold Anthony Gordon. Whoever goes down, it’s because the respective Clubs have be run terribly and the fans have been let down by the people at the top!

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 18:19

    Marching on together? No, they are going down.

    • Reply posted by pattyyven, today at 18:27

      pattyyven replied:
      Yes we are but we’ll still be marching on together

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 17:58

    Bring in Steve Bruce for the final game!

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 18:11

      steve replied:
      that would be the final ignomy

  • Comment posted by JazzyJon, today at 18:20

    They’re gone. Everton will beat Bournemouth comfortably. It’s just whether or not Leicester win both game (spoiler alert - they won’t).

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 18:27

      paul replied:
      VAR Will fix it so Everton stay up

