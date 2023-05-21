Close menu

West Ham 3-1 Leeds: Sam Allardyce accepts survival a 'big ask' after defeat

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at London Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds manager Sam Allardyce fears it will be a "big ask" to secure Premier League survival, particularly if injured attackers Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are not fit for next week's final game against Tottenham.

Three seasons after they were promoted to the top flight, Leeds know they will be relegated back to the Championship if they fail to beat Spurs.

Even that will not be enough if Everton win their final game against Bournemouth or Leicester pick up four points from their last two matches.

After Sunday's 3-1 loss at West Ham, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports: "It looks pretty bad for Leeds now. It is devastating for them."

Full-back Luke Ayling insists Leeds still have a "slim" chance of staying up. But Allardyce feels it depends on the availability of Bamford, who had to be replaced in the first half against West Ham with a hamstring injury, and Rodrigo, who was eventually substituted after playing through the pain of a foot problem.

"If both are missing, it is a big ask. Fact," he said. "I can't hide that. I might have to play a completely different system."

'I am not mad - I just love football'

Leeds fans wear Sam Allardyce facemasks at West Ham
Many Leeds fans turned up wearing masks of their manager Sam Allardyce but the party atmosphere in the away end did not last long

That Allardyce concluded his post-match news conference by crossing his fingers, and saying he "hoped" any post-season discussions with the Leeds hierarchy would be with the Elland Road club still in the Premier League, says plenty about the trouble they are in.

"Lots of people said I was mad to take the job," he said. "I am not mad. I love football and it was too big a job to turn down, no matter how short it was."

Ayling knows the predicament Leeds are in. But despite many visiting supporters leaving London Stadium before the end, the defender continues to look at the situation optimistically.

"There is still a tiny bit of hope. We have to grab on to that," he said. "We just have to go out there next week and try and take care of our business.

"We know it a slim chance but we have to hang on to that and try and go out in a good way because the fans deserve that."

'We lack quality at both ends'

The problem for Leeds came in Allardyce's assessment of what went wrong against West Ham.

Leeds started brightly, with Rodrigo putting the visitors in front with a goal that, briefly, took them out of the relegation zone.

But they failed to fully capitalise on a decent start and when West Ham got into their groove they were too good.

"When it was only 1-0 after 15 minutes, after we had played so well, given we have struggled to keep a clean sheet for a long period of time, I knew it was going to be hard," said Allardyce.

"Our quality at both ends is what we lack, to defend better and create more opportunities. Those two critical areas are particularly disappointing for us and when you are looking for your substitutes to make a difference, none of them did."

Allardyce says he knows what is wrong at Leeds and has the experience of more than 1,000 games to understand how to put it right.

But having won just one point from three games after being brought in to salvage a desperate situation when Javi Gracia followed Jesse Marsch in getting sacked, whether he gets asked is another matter entirely.

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 18:34

    Good!!! every time they play it's that same song "We are Leeds" it's annoying as, and we know your Leeds. Change the record.

  • Comment posted by Norm, today at 18:33

    Leeds were lucky to avoid relegation last season.31 points from 37 games suggests they are a poor side.

  • Comment posted by LH, today at 18:32

    Great to see Leeds in trouble. Up the villa. One enemy down….fingers crossed

  • Comment posted by Lozz1971 , today at 18:31

    I'm not a Leeds but I for one will be really sad to see them go down . Leeds fans know more than most. How difficulty is to get back to the premier League .. you never know but good luck Leeds

  • Comment posted by the knowledge, today at 18:31

    You deserve relegation employing fat Sam, Jesse Marche done a better job good riddance to Leeds traitors to football.

  • Comment posted by Jamie p, today at 18:29

    Sometimes I think a team needs to drop and build up again , Leeds is in that bracket as is Southampton ,goodluck to both Leeds will be back

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:28

    If ever there was a season where 4 clubs deserve to be relegated this is it.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 18:28

    Definitely happy to see Leeds relegated. They deserve it, the city deserves it and their fans deserve it! Let's hope it happens 😃

    • Reply posted by Gazza , today at 18:33

      Gazza replied:
      Obviously not a Leeds fan go away and suffer hell

  • Comment posted by Phegarty, today at 18:28

    Lacking quality at both ends... Yes, I can see that would be a problem.

  • Comment posted by Banjo K, today at 18:27

    It’s a shame for Leeds fans, although everybody else, for some reason, will be finding it quite amusing.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 18:26

    I was at the game today and after a reasonable start Leeds were woeful, if we hadn't tried to walk a few in it could have been 5 or 6. I hope Leeds find a way to stay up, the PL is a better place with them in it.

    • Reply posted by PaulTG, today at 18:34

      PaulTG replied:
      It really isn't. Replace with Coventry.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 18:25

    Sam’s summary of that game was spot on. Just not enough or goog enough, last chance saloon next week.

  • Comment posted by House of Black , today at 18:23

    Lovely stuff

  • Comment posted by Ilovepuffins, today at 18:21

    Easy money for the salad dodger

  • Comment posted by mmmmt, today at 18:20

    Embarassingly poor team, will get relegated again from championship 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by JazzyJon, today at 18:20

    They’re gone. Everton will beat Bournemouth comfortably. It’s just whether or not Leicester win both game (spoiler alert - they won’t).

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 18:27

      paul replied:
      VAR Will fix it so Everton stay up

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 18:20

    "Lots of people said I was mad to take the job," he said.
    Sam, if any of your friends said you were mad to take a massive pile of cash for a month's work, they aren't your friends.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:28

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Did he say they were friends? Or just people?

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 18:19

    Marching on together? No, they are going down.

    • Reply posted by pattyyven, today at 18:27

      pattyyven replied:
      Yes we are but we’ll still be marching on together

  • Comment posted by Piriformis Stretch, today at 18:19

    Sam will take home a huge pay cheque after a month's work, which resulted in failure. Then disappear into the Leeds sunset.
    Nice work if you can get it.

  • Comment posted by jnjones, today at 18:18

    It's to be hoped Leeds fans behave a little better than the last time the went down, from the Premier League. Absolute disgrace.

