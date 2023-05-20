Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1Real SociedadReal Sociedad2

Barcelona 1-2 Real Sociedad: La Liga champions lose first match since title win

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments4

Real Sociedad players celebrate their opening goal against Barcelona
Real Sociedad are undefeated in their last six games in La Liga

Barcelona suffered defeat in their first match since winning La Liga as Real Sociedad boosted their Champions League qualification hopes.

Sociedad scored in the fifth minute when Alexander Sorloth set up Mikel Merino to finish from close range.

Sorloth then added a second in the 72nd minute to give the visitors a deserved two-goal lead.

Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal back in injury time but the champions were unable to find a leveller.

Barcelona sealed their first La Liga title since 2018-19 with four games to spare last weekend by winning away to city rivals Espanyol.

On Saturday, they lifted the La Liga trophy in front of their home supporters after the match with Sociedad at the Nou Camp.

With the win, fourth-placed Sociedad restored their five-point gap over Villarreal in fifth.

After full-time Barcelona lifted the La Liga trophy in front of their own fans
Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28Balde
  • 23KoundéSubstituted forAlonsoat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 15Christensen
  • 18Alba
  • 19KessiéSubstituted forF Torresat 63'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 84'minutes
  • 21F de JongBooked at 85mins
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 63'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 53mins
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTorreat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 31Astralaga
  • 32Torre

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 6Elustondo
  • 5ZubeldiaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forPachecoat 81'minutes
  • 24Le Normand
  • 15Rico
  • 4IllarramendiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGorosabelat 58'minutes
  • 3Zubimendi
  • 11ChoSubstituted forKuboat 58'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 8Merino
  • 7BarrenetxeaSubstituted forMarínat 73'minutes
  • 19SørlothSubstituted forFernándezat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 2Sola
  • 9Fernández
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 12Muñoz
  • 13Zubiaurre
  • 14Kubo
  • 16Guevara
  • 17Navarro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 20Pacheco
  • 22Turrientes
  • 42Marín
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
88,049

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Carlos Fernández is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansu Fati.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Pablo Torre (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Marín (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mikel Merino.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Pablo Torre replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  12. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Sergio Busquets.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diego Rico (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Merino.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Sørloth.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Pacheco replaces Igor Zubeldia.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 00:09

    Farmer's league.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, at 22:58 20 May

    Real Sociedad will make CL, Bayern are terribly run and hopefully Dortmund win our(BL) league so Salihamidzic can finally get (rightfully) sacked along with Kahn.

  • Comment posted by Banned 10 Times, at 22:49 20 May

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Zane, at 22:57 20 May

      Zane replied:
      your spelling is "shyte"

