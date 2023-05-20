Match ends, Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 2.
Barcelona suffered defeat in their first match since winning La Liga as Real Sociedad boosted their Champions League qualification hopes.
Sociedad scored in the fifth minute when Alexander Sorloth set up Mikel Merino to finish from close range.
Sorloth then added a second in the 72nd minute to give the visitors a deserved two-goal lead.
Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal back in injury time but the champions were unable to find a leveller.
Barcelona sealed their first La Liga title since 2018-19 with four games to spare last weekend by winning away to city rivals Espanyol.
On Saturday, they lifted the La Liga trophy in front of their home supporters after the match with Sociedad at the Nou Camp.
With the win, fourth-placed Sociedad restored their five-point gap over Villarreal in fifth.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 28Balde
- 23KoundéSubstituted forAlonsoat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 15Christensen
- 18Alba
- 19KessiéSubstituted forF Torresat 63'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 84'minutes
- 21F de JongBooked at 85mins
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 63'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 53mins
- 7DembéléSubstituted forTorreat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Ansu Fati
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 20Roberto
- 24García
- 31Astralaga
- 32Torre
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 6Elustondo
- 5ZubeldiaBooked at 8minsSubstituted forPachecoat 81'minutes
- 24Le Normand
- 15Rico
- 4IllarramendiBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGorosabelat 58'minutes
- 3Zubimendi
- 11ChoSubstituted forKuboat 58'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 8Merino
- 7BarrenetxeaSubstituted forMarínat 73'minutes
- 19SørlothSubstituted forFernándezat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 2Sola
- 9Fernández
- 10Oyarzabal
- 12Muñoz
- 13Zubiaurre
- 14Kubo
- 16Guevara
- 17Navarro
- 18Gorosabel
- 20Pacheco
- 22Turrientes
- 42Marín
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 88,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 2.
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Post update
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Carlos Fernández is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ansu Fati.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Real Sociedad 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferran Torres with a cross.
Post update
Pablo Torre (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pablo Marín (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Pablo Torre replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Eric García replaces Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Attempt saved. Diego Rico (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernández replaces Alexander Sørloth.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Jon Pacheco replaces Igor Zubeldia.
