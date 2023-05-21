Close menu

Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool defender 'very excited' about future

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments133

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool have conceded 43 Premier League goals this season, the most in a full campaign under Jurgen Klopp

Virgil van Dijk is "very excited" about the future for Liverpool despite the club looking like they will miss out on the Champions League next season.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Aston Villa, leaving Manchester United and Newcastle United needing one point from two games to finish in the top four.

But Van Dijk does not feel missing out on the top four will make it more difficult to reinvigorate the squad.

At least four players will leave a team requiring a rebuild this summer.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all depart the club and were given a guard of honour by their team-mates after Saturday's game against Villa at Anfield.

Liverpool were interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham but ruled out making a move for the England midfielder because a deal in excess of £100m would be too expensive.

They have been heavily linkedexternal-link with Brighton's Argentina World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for around £70m.

Centre-back Van Dijk said: "Everyone knows we have been going through a bit of a transition and if I am a player on the rise and have options to go to the next step and Liverpool is knocking on my door, I would be very interested.

"I don't think it [finishing outside of top four] will change much, but if someone wants to play Champions League no matter what, that is their ambition."

Klopp said after the game: "We will make it [the Europa League] our competition. I am not that spoiled."

'Intense' pre-season coming up

Liverpool were on the cusp of immortality last season but agonisingly missed out on a Quadruple of trophies and they have failed to hit those heights this term.

They will end the campaign without silverware and a run of seven straight victories in the league looks to have come too late.

The side sit in fifth place, three points adrift of the two teams immediately above them, and face relegated Southampton on the final day.

Liverpool have a training camp in Germany scheduled for pre-season, as well as a trip to Singapore, where they will face Leicester City and Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

"I am very excited [for the future], especially next season," said Netherlands skipper Van Dijk. "That feeling came a couple of months ago when we turned the page.

"There is still a lot to work on but now we have the full pre-season to work on it and that is the plan.

"What I am hearing is that it is going to be a very intense pre-season with a lot of physical work, a lot of tactical work and trying to get ready for a tough season. That is very exciting.

"Players are leaving, hopefully players can come in for the start of pre-season. Everyone who can come in and improve the football club will help all of us and push us all.

"The focus for next season will be to make sure everyone is ready and can contribute. It doesn't matter how old you are, you have to perform."

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

Comments

Join the conversation

133 comments

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 17:39

    Nothing in the article why is there a HYS.

    When so many better and more important things to discuss

    Why not one on Man City using every legal trick in book to avoid Premier League enquiry for example

    • Reply posted by mustymarks, today at 17:48

      mustymarks replied:
      Very true....maybe some brown envelopes did the trick here as well 😀 😉

  • Comment posted by A Person , today at 17:11

    Give Klopp just half the net spend available to Pep and he'll build a team to beat those City cheats again.

    • Reply posted by Paul , today at 17:35

      Paul replied:
      Not when they waste it on players like Nunez and Gakpo.

      Name me a high profile player City have signed who's been a flop. I would have said Jack Grealish, but he's come good.

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 17:05

    Should have been excited and made an effort this year

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:48

      eric replied:
      Lost a yard of pace since his injury, only thing to look forward to is Thursday,Sunday football 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 17:36

    This article is brilliant in it's mundaneness and utter banality ...

    As it actually makes the run of the mill ManU gossip articles, that the BBC team are constantly putting out, look good !

    Tomorrow's Pulitzer Prize winning article...

    Klopp's dog sometimes wags it's tail when fed doggy biscuits coloured Liverpool red !

    Can't wait ! 🤣

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 17:19

    Chasing Manchester City so hard for the last few years has exhausted Liverpool. Arsenal found out that you practically need 2 complete 1st teams to keep up with City, which is nigh on impossible with their funds. It's not just being able to afford signings, but the massive wages on offer at City for players. Their backroom staff are also the best that money can buy, literally. Good luck next year

    • Reply posted by ade older wiser, today at 17:49

      ade older wiser replied:
      But surely Citeh are run on a shoe string budget? 😃😃🤣😂

  • Comment posted by eric, today at 17:14

    Not another hys on Liverpool, my fingers are getting sore.🤓

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 17:27

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      I think your fingers are sore for a different reason.

  • Comment posted by Lend us a Tena, today at 18:08

    Sports "journalism" at it's utter worst.

    Plumbing new depths of click-bait desperation.

  • Comment posted by roy brewer, today at 17:15

    OK everyone, tape up your sides and get ready to laugh your head off at the ingenious (and never hackneyed) humour down here 👇

  • Comment posted by rxwfzdzd, today at 18:15

    If the fa do their job city will be in the third tier with no money to spend we will then see how good a manager pep is

    • Reply posted by Andyo, today at 18:32

      Andyo replied:
      Well said mate

  • Comment posted by gladjamin, today at 18:05

    I find it really creepy that other fans are so insistant on stalking LFC that they cant help but troll an article about VVD being excited. If you don't support LFC its just sad that youre clicking on an article titled VVD excited I would never even think of reading this story if it was about a player from another club. Too many bored blokes with noone at home to listen to their pitiful nonsense

    • Reply posted by Andyo, today at 18:07

      Andyo replied:
      Well said mate

  • Comment posted by HKJ, today at 17:10

    It's been a horrendous season, but all told, it's ended with a better placement than expected.

    So when you think about it, refreshing the squad and getting to even 70 or 80% of what they have done in previous seasons would be enough to get back in contention.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 17:32

    No coincidence that results picked up once Jota and Diaz finally got fit and Gakpo came into the side, plus the added creativity of AA in the hybrid role. Hopefully the signings can be sorted quickly and a quality pre-season.

    • Reply posted by Grif, today at 17:35

      Grif replied:
      Given they look much better when their £85m striker doesn’t play, it’s not looking great

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:07

    Place holder for all the FSG OUT weirdos

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 17:22

    They have an awful lot of work to do, Villa showed up the frailties that still exist in this team yesterday plus they need at least 3 new quality players. I have a feeling the owners are going to be cheap with their pocketbooks come this summer.

    • Reply posted by mustymarks, today at 17:37

      mustymarks replied:
      Yes these owners have done a lot of positive work but have been awful with investing in the squad ie signing Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, without intending any disrespect to them since it wasn't their fault they were signed.
      FSG are only reinvesting what LFC generates which is good but not going to help them compete with Man C, Man U, Chelsea or Newcastle.
      T

  • Comment posted by Egbert no bacon, today at 18:34

    Liverpools future is exciting for fans as they have players of real quality and real young stars coming through. Unlike another team that finished a distant 3rd or most likely 4th and is over hyped where they have lots of deadwood to unload and nothing of any real note coming through from the youth ranks.

  • Comment posted by kung-fu Cantona, today at 17:17

    Awww bless him

  • Comment posted by Andyo, today at 18:04

    We have a season where we're not at our best and every mup pet has a opinion...

    • Reply posted by Grif, today at 18:08

      Grif replied:
      Second season in three

  • Comment posted by Fab, today at 18:31

    I can see no reason for excitement. With Curtis, Arnold, Elliot, Fabinho, Matip, Henderson, Nunez below average, one can add Salah too. I can only dream of major trophies.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 17:59

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:31

    Long way back for Liverpool- aged midfield all at the same time, a forward line not a patch on a few years ago and a defence that is all at sea. Apart from that contenders, for what don’t know

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport