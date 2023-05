Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Rhys Griffiths was appointed Penybont manager in 2016

Penybont's Rhys Griffiths has been named Cymru Premier manager of the season.

Griffiths, a multiple league player of the season award winner, guided Penybont to a third place finish and European qualification for the first time.

New Saints striker Declam McManus, the Cymru Premier top scorer, was player of the season.

Penybont's Ryan Reynolds won the young player award.