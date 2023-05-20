Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig3

Bayern Munich 1-3 RB Leipzig: Thomas Tuchel's side dealt major title blow

Christopher Nkunku scores a penalty in Leipzig's 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena
Christopher Nkunku's penalty gave Leipzig the lead for the first time in the match

Bayern Munich's hopes of an 11th successive Bundesliga title were dealt a major blow as they lost to Leipzig.

Victory for Dortmund at Augsburg on Sunday would lift Edin Terzic's team two points clear at the top heading into the final day.

Serge Gnabry finished off a slick move to give Bayern a half-time lead.

But Konrad Laimer levelled in the second half before penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai completed the turnaround.

Nkunku sent his spot-kick straight down the middle after being felled in the box by Benjamin Pavard, before Noussair Mazraoui handled to allow Szoboszlai to fire home Leipzig's third.

Thomas Tuchel's team travel to Koln on the final day of the season, but wins for Dortmund over Augsburg and at home to Mainz next weekend would secure their first title since 2012.

Leipzig are now guaranteed to finish third - and compete in the Champions League again next season - after Saturday's impressive fightback.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 40MazraouiSubstituted forManéat 86'minutes
  • 5PavardBooked at 72mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22CanceloSubstituted forUpamecanoat 86'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 69'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forTelat 77'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 69'minutes
  • 25Müller

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 10Sané
  • 17Mané
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 44Stanisic

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 21Blaswich
  • 2SimakanSubstituted forHenrichsat 45'minutes
  • 4Orbán
  • 32GvardiolBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKlostermannat 87'minutes
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 27Laimer
  • 8HaidaraSubstituted forKamplat 69'minutes
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 7Olmo CarvajalSubstituted forDialloat 87'minutes
  • 19André SilvaSubstituted forForsbergat 69'minutes
  • 18Nkunku

Substitutes

  • 9Poulsen
  • 10Forsberg
  • 13Nyland
  • 16Klostermann
  • 22Raum
  • 24Schlager
  • 37Diallo
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

  10. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Abdou Diallo replaces Dani Olmo.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Josko Gvardiol.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces João Cancelo.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sadio Mané replaces Noussair Mazraoui.

  15. Post update

    Goal! FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 3. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Yann Sommer.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33208590375368
2B Dortmund32214778423667
3RB Leipzig33196860392163
4Union Berlin33178850381259
5Freiburg3317885042859
6B Leverkusen321471155441149
7Wolfsburg3313101056461049
8Frankfurt331211105651547
9Mainz32129115149245
10Köln331012114852-442
11B Mgladbach32109134853-539
12Werder Bremen33106175163-1236
13Hoffenheim33105184756-935
14Augsburg3297164258-1634
15VfL Bochum3395193772-3532
16Schalke33710163367-3431
17Stuttgart32611154055-1529
18Hertha Berlin3368194068-2826
