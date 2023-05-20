Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Bayern Munich's hopes of an 11th successive Bundesliga title were dealt a major blow as they lost to Leipzig.
Victory for Dortmund at Augsburg on Sunday would lift Edin Terzic's team two points clear at the top heading into the final day.
Serge Gnabry finished off a slick move to give Bayern a half-time lead.
But Konrad Laimer levelled in the second half before penalties from Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai completed the turnaround.
Nkunku sent his spot-kick straight down the middle after being felled in the box by Benjamin Pavard, before Noussair Mazraoui handled to allow Szoboszlai to fire home Leipzig's third.
Thomas Tuchel's team travel to Koln on the final day of the season, but wins for Dortmund over Augsburg and at home to Mainz next weekend would secure their first title since 2012.
Leipzig are now guaranteed to finish third - and compete in the Champions League again next season - after Saturday's impressive fightback.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 40MazraouiSubstituted forManéat 86'minutes
- 5PavardBooked at 72mins
- 4de Ligt
- 22CanceloSubstituted forUpamecanoat 86'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forGravenberchat 69'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forTelat 77'minutes
- 42Musiala
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 69'minutes
- 25Müller
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 10Sané
- 17Mané
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 44Stanisic
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 21Blaswich
- 2SimakanSubstituted forHenrichsat 45'minutes
- 4Orbán
- 32GvardiolBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKlostermannat 87'minutes
- 23Halstenberg
- 27Laimer
- 8HaidaraSubstituted forKamplat 69'minutes
- 17Szoboszlai
- 7Olmo CarvajalSubstituted forDialloat 87'minutes
- 19André SilvaSubstituted forForsbergat 69'minutes
- 18Nkunku
Substitutes
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 13Nyland
- 16Klostermann
- 22Raum
- 24Schlager
- 37Diallo
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Mathys Tel is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Abdou Diallo replaces Dani Olmo.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Josko Gvardiol.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano replaces João Cancelo.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sadio Mané replaces Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, RB Leipzig 3. Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Yann Sommer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.