Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa: Roberto Firmino's farewell will see a Reds 'rebuild'

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Roberto Firmino walks through a guard of honour from his Liverpool team-mates
Roberto Firmino and Liverpool's three other departing players were given a guard of honour at full-time

As chants of 'Si Senor' rang around Anfield on Saturday evening, Liverpool's departing hero Roberto Firmino took time to soak in the serenading of the home crowd.

The Brazilian made his 361st appearance in a red shirt and almost provided a fairytale finish in his final home game, scoring a last-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

But despite 10 minutes of added time, the 31-year-old could not conjure another magical moment which would have taken the roof off the stadium.

When Firmino leaves the pitch at Southampton on the final day of the season next Sunday, he will do so as one of Liverpool's greats in the Premier League era.

'I will miss all of them'

"Give the ball to Bobby and he will score," is the line in Firmino's song that was on loop at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Monday.

He missed the 3-0 win over the Foxes, but returned from injury to appear as a 72nd-minute substitute and net in front of the Kop against Villa, bringing the curtain down at Anfield with an emotional farewell.

Liverpool's squad went back into the dressing room after the final whistle and re-emerged to form a guard of honour, with departing players including Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner afforded a generous ovation from team-mates and fans.

But it was modern-day great Firmino who took the loudest applause, with new boy Cody Gakpo bowing down in appreciation in the line-up before the four players who are leaving in the summer were presented with a framed picture by Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish.

With tears filling up Firmino's eyes, family members poured on to the pitch with children scoring goals into the open nets before embarking on a lap of appreciation.

"Both contributions of Milly (Milner) and Bobby was crazy," manager Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport. "We saw what we will miss. That is how it is.

"It is a story we wrote together, now we have to write a new story and they have to write a new story. We have to step up leadership-wise without Milly.

"Bobby is Bobby. I will miss all of them. It is better we all feel really bad that they leave than happy."

Signed by former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers in 2015, former Hoffenheim attacker Firmino notched his 110th Liverpool goal and 40th in the league at home against Villa.

He will leave as one of only three Liverpool players with 100 or more goal involvements, including 50 or more assists in the Premier League, behind Mohamed Salah and Steven Gerrard.

Firmino won the lot at Liverpool, including Champions League glory in 2019 and helping to end the club's 30-year top-flight title drought in 2020.

"Not only Bobby, I will miss each and every one of them," defender Virgil van Dijk told BBC Sport. "They have played their part and been successful, they contributed in their won way.,

"Bobby has been a very big part of the goals and assists together with Sadio (Mane) and Mo. They create the headline but what the other three have done should not go unnoticed and that is why they are respected within the group and by Liverpool fans."

'I am not that spoiled'

The two points dropped at home against Villa look like ending Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish.

Manchester United's victory over Bournemouth on Saturday leaves the Red Devils and Newcastle needing just a point from their final two games to secure Champions League places for next season.

Liverpool have been inconsistent for much of their campaign and end it without silverware, having come agonisingly close to achieving an unprecedented Quadruple last term.

A seven-game winning streak came too late in the season and they will almost certainly have to contend with Europa League football next year.

A rebuild of an aging squad is on the agenda too, with Klopp needing to replace Firmino and stalwart Milner, while Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain leave gaps in midfield.

The Reds moved away from signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham because of the costs involved, with the England international in advanced talks to join Real Madrid.

Klopp said: "We will make it [the Europa League] our competition. I am not that spoiled.

"That we are already qualified for the Europa League is incredible with all these teams around us. That's really difficult and we did it, that is good.

"For so long we couldn't even hear the sound of the Champions League, that's how far away we were. The Europa League is absolutely fine. Let's see what we can do."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Liverpool have had a really good run at it, given they had fallen way below the standards they have set [in previous years].

"Words like rebuild and signings will be thrown around but the reality is they just came up short today [and in the season].

"The rest of the teams in this good run have been down the bottom - Leeds, Leicester, Forest. They just came up against a team today in Villa that are in good form."

Comments

Join the conversation

141 comments

  • Comment posted by Ben, at 20:30 20 May

    Newcastle fan: love the bloke. Really do. Always smiling, wonderful touch, technically astute. Proper footballer. Sad to see him go. Cheers Liverpool!

    • Reply posted by mumsie, at 20:43 20 May

      mumsie replied:
      We'll miss you Bobby ... so very much. A great, great footballer ... and a good, kind man.

  • Comment posted by LukeJacks, at 21:09 20 May

    Goodbye Bobby! Great player, Great attitude, and amazing teeth. Thank you for everything you've given to Liverpool FC. You'll be missed.

    YNWA!

    • Reply posted by eric, at 21:54 20 May

      eric replied:
      🥱😴😴

  • Comment posted by Bobby Sizzler, at 22:03 20 May

    All the best Bobby, thanks for the memories 👍

  • Comment posted by big nolte, at 22:17 20 May

    Great to see bobby scoring on his final game at anfield , will be sorely missed.

  • Comment posted by VC, at 20:55 20 May

    Been a fantastic player - and still is. We’ll miss him. The glue that held the front three together - and even this season still made a big contribution. Nunez in particular looked far more effective when Bobby was playing

    • Reply posted by eric, at 21:53 20 May

      eric replied:
      Four lifeboats 🚣🏼🚣🏼🚣🏼🚣🏼 Seen departing from the sinking ship they call Anfield

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, at 21:10 20 May

    There's something that the Kop wants you to know
    The best in the world his name is Bobby Firmino
    Our number nine
    Give him the ball and he'll score every time
    Si senor
    Pass the ball to Bobby and he will score

    • Reply posted by eric, at 22:14 20 May

      eric replied:
      So it’s klopp’s fault he’s leaving for only playing him for ten minutes, if he’s that good why not the all game🤓

  • Comment posted by mike tyson, at 21:49 20 May

    Cue all the weirdo's.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 22:55 20 May

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      The weirdo's what?

  • Comment posted by Thetroof, at 21:20 20 May

    Still time to change your mind Bobby, you`ll never be as loved anywhere else... Tell him Sadio!

    • Reply posted by eric, at 21:57 20 May

      eric replied:
      That’s why klopp only plays him for the last ten minutes, can’t be that good

  • Comment posted by tony p, at 20:53 20 May

    Si Senor Bobby - YNWA

    • Reply posted by eric, at 21:55 20 May

      eric replied:
      🥱😴😴 no wonder he’s leaving

  • Comment posted by StEtienne77, at 21:26 20 May

    Greatest moment for our Bobby was when the lad netted against Flamengo in the world club Final in 2019

    Liverpool worlds best football club !!

    Thanks for making that official Bobby lad !

  • Comment posted by John, at 22:38 20 May

    We’ll miss you so much Bobby! You are an LFC legend! The Lord bless you and keep you.

    We need FSG to dig deep and spend both big and wisely.

    • Reply posted by Mark, at 23:02 20 May

      Mark replied:
      You're in cloud cuckoo land if you think they will spend big unless you sell Alison and Salah in order to buy. Sell to buy owners!!

  • Comment posted by djn, at 22:31 20 May

    What a player. So often the catalyst. The front three of Bobby, Sadio, and Mo may be equalled in Liverpool's future, but it may also never be bettered.

    • Reply posted by Grif, at 23:58 20 May

      Grif replied:
      Certainly not with Andy Nunez up top

  • Comment posted by Noname, at 20:37 20 May

    So senor will still be sung. Great song. Great player.

    • Reply posted by Paul , at 21:05 20 May

      Paul replied:
      Erm...

  • Comment posted by hectic, at 22:47 20 May

    Bobby Firmino is a Legend, Jermaine Jenas on the other hand is as average a pundit as he was a player.

    • Reply posted by eric, at 23:19 20 May

      eric replied:
      (Average) more like mediocre

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, at 23:04 20 May

    Bobby is firmly part of our history, we’ll never forget him, his song will still ring our around Anfield!

    Europa it is, no problem, every now and then a team needs humbling, we’ve been on a great ride these last 6-7 years, most of the fans I’ve spoken to aren’t entitled and looking forward to next season!

    YNWA.

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, at 23:06 20 May

      squarewindow replied:
      Agreed, well said.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, at 20:52 20 May

    Props - scored for fun against us down the years.

    Sort of player where you wish had XI of them.

  • Comment posted by Stern Chaser, at 22:28 20 May

    Oil money not here.

    • Reply posted by geordie224, at 23:05 20 May

      geordie224 replied:
      Jealous. Of course FSG are paragons of ethical business

  • Comment posted by zyder, at 22:45 20 May

    For any team to compete with city they need two almost world class or at least international starters for each position, as good as Arsenal played they ultimately ran out of steam relying on the same 16, Liverpool probably 14 Newcastle and Man Utd same, Chelsea and spurs way off

    • Reply posted by TurkishWelsh, at 22:57 20 May

      TurkishWelsh replied:
      Most of the top teams have got two international class and I wouldn’t say city have got 2 world-class in each position - In fact, I can’t think of any world-class 2 for 1 position at city.

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, at 21:24 20 May

    Klopp is a fantastic manager. You should keep him at all cost and you guys have still got a chance for champion league spot...

    Regards,
    Man united fan

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:41 20 May

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Most definitely! Thanks for the compliment. And in exactly the very same manner, may I suggest that your club also does all it can to keep Eric Tea Bag, & Harry (ouzo) Maguire

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, at 20:33 20 May

    What a legend, sad to see him go, 😢 it's a shame that Klopp didn't give him more time this season and he might have stayed, not sure why Bobby going means a "rebuild" we have more than enough attacking players.

