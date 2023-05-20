Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Romeo Akachukwu scored the Republic of Ireland's third goal against Wales.

Wales' hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase of the Under-17s European Championship are all but over after defeat by the Republic of Ireland.

Shamrock Rovers pair Naj Razi and Ike Orazi gave Ireland a 2-0 interval lead.

Romeo Akachukwu's excellent second half strike then sealed victory to keep Ireland's hopes of progressing alive.

Wales face next Poland and the Republic will play hosts Hungary in the final round of Group A games on Tuesday.

Both sides were looking to bounce back after heavy defeats in their opening games in midweek.

The Republic of Ireland had lost 5-1 to Poland while Wales, in their first appearance at this level, were beaten 3-0 by hosts Hungary.

Wales very nearly made the perfect start within the opening minute when their first attack found Iwan Morgan, whose curling effort was tipped onto the bar by keeper Jason Healy.

Ireland were awarded a penalty when Orazi was brought down by Sam Parker.

However Luke Armstrong, who started in place of Kit Margetson, saved Razi's penalty but the Welsh keeper was adjudged to have stepped off his line early.

Armstrong then blocked Razi's retaken spot kick but could not hold into the ball and the Shamrock Rovers midfielder netted from the rebound.

Ireland were in control with Razi firing over the crossbar before Orazi doubled their lead with his second goal of the tournament.

Parker misjudged a cross from the right and Orazi took his chance and finished clinically.

Having resisted any changes at the interval, Wales boss Craig Knight made his first substitutions of the game early in the second half including Manchester United's Gabriele Biancheri.

The former Cardiff City youngster immediately showed his attacking instincts with a shot which Freddie Turley did well to block.

But Ireland extended their lead and Akachukwu scored with a fine strike from 30 yards out to seal an emphatic performance by Ireland.

Wales Under-17 squad for Uefa European Under-17 Championship: Alfie Cunningham (Exeter City), Alfie Tuck (Queens Park Rangers), Brayden Clarke (Wolves), Charlie Crew (captain, Leeds United), Cody Twose (Cardiff City), Dan Cox (Derby County), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Freddie Issaka (Plymouth Argyle), Gabriele Biancheri (Manchester United), George Morgan (Everton), Iwan Morgan (Swansea City), Jacob Cook (Swansea City), Joe Andrews (Southampton), Joe Hatch (Plymouth Argyle), Josh Beecher (Cardiff City), Kit Margetson (Swansea City), Lewys Benjamin (Cardiff City), Luey Giles (Cardiff City), Luke Armstrong (Cardiff City), Rhys Thomas (Manchester City), Sam Parker (Swansea City), Troy Perrett (Cardiff City).