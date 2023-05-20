Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Watford won the National League Southern Premier Division title on the final day of the season

Watford secured an immediate return to the Women's Championship with a narrow National League play-off win against Nottingham Forest at Stadium MK.

Poppy Wilson's first-half header was decisive for the Southern Premier Division champions, who were beaten by Forest in April's League Cup decider.

Victory also means Wales' all-time leading scorer Helen Ward ended her career on a high with Watford.

Defeat leaves Forest in the third tier for a 12th successive season.

The Reds had been looking to go up as treble winners, having reached the play-off final as Northern Premier Division title winners.

Jacqui Goldsmid made a number of crucial saves for Watford, which included foiling Yasmin Mosby and Sophie Domingo either side of Wilson's well-taken winner.

Forest had chances to restore parity after the break, but failed to take them as Damon Lathrope's side hung on to clinch promotion in his first season in charge.