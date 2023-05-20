Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ancelotti is in his second spell in charge of Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says the club have told him he will be staying in his role.

The Italian, who has been linked with taking over as Brazil's manager, also said he wanted to see out his current deal with the Spanish club.

"Everyone knows really well what my situation is: I have a contract until the end of the 2024 season and I want to stay," said Ancelotti.

When asked if Real had assured him that he was staying, Ancelotti added: "Yes."

Ancelotti managed the Bernabeu club for two years between 2013 and 2015, with his departure coming a year after he had won the Champions League, and he returned for a second stint in charge after leaving Everton in June 2021.

He led Real to a 14th European Cup and the Spanish league title last season but they have failed to reach those heights in the current campaign.

Real were convincingly beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals and they are 14 points behind Barcelona, who have been crowned La Liga champions, with four games to go.

Ancelotti has won the Uefa Super Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Copa del Rey with Real during the present campaign.

"It could have been a better season, but it was a good one," said Ancelotti, speaking before his side's game against Valencia on Sunday.

"Of course, we are not satisfied with La Liga, but we fought to the end in the other competitions, and won three of them."