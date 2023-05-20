Close menu

Harry Kane future: Will Tottenham captain remain at club next season?

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane mural
A new mural of Harry Kane was painted across the road from the stadium

When Harry Kane led his side out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the final time this season you could not help but wonder if that was the last time he would ever do it.

Speculation over his future at the club has risen in recent weeks and it was rife before kick-off as supporters queued up to take a photo next to the new mural of their captain painted opposite the stadium.

"One of our own" are the words plastered next to Kane's face and those same words were chanted by Tottenham's faithful as he curled in a beautiful free-kick opener after just eight minutes.

The celebratory mood was quickly forgotten though as the Bees came from behind to win 3-1.

Kane's 28 league goals this season haven't been enough to mask a miserable campaign for Spurs, with defeat leaving even Europa League qualification unlikely, and chants of 'Levy out' ringing out from the furious home fans about their chairman Daniel Levy.

With the club still without a full-time manager and seemingly in turmoil off the pitch, will Kane commit himself to his boyhood club or go in search of a first major trophy elsewhere?

"If Kane did wave goodbye today, Spurs fans would be disappointed but I think he would go with their understanding because of what he has done for the club," former England striker Alan Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It has been tough this season and he has just been unbelievable - we probably haven't spoken enough about how good he has been because of the achievements of Erling Haaland at Manchester City."

'If that is it, what a sad way to go out'

Harry Kane
Harry Kane applauded fans before leaving the pitch following the 3-1 defeat by Brentford

Kane's goalscoring achievements tell the story of his impact at Tottenham, with 278 in total in 434 appearances.

He has scored in 25 different Premier League matches this season, the most by a player in a 38-game season.

Even when his side have struggled he still pops up with a goal, netting in a league-high seven losses, including Saturday's crushing defeat by Brentford.

But how long will Kane want to stay at Tottenham given they have missed out on Champions League qualification by some distance this season?

"He is a Champions League player but this club hasn't won a trophy for so long," said former Spurs striker Peter Crouch.

"If this is his last game, what a sad way to go out. He is an absolute legend and all we see is sad faces and empty spaces. That is what has become of Tottenham."

Crouch believes if Kane chooses to stay "they will build a statue" to go with his mural. And former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks Kane will not want to tarnish his legacy.

"I can understand and relate to his situation. I feel for him, but at the same time I think he is going to stay at Spurs," added Berbatov.

"His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it - when you say Spurs, it is Harry Kane and when you say Harry Kane, it is Spurs. They are connected forever."

Kane remains 49 off Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record and the ex-England striker thinks he will break it at Tottenham.

"I think because of the love he has for Tottenham and that he's been there for tough times, I just see him seeing his career out there," Shearer told Football Focus.

"I get the accusation that he hasn't won a trophy but those goals and those records he has set are his trophies. That's why I see him staying at Tottenham."

'This football club is still going to be there'

Daniel Levy out sign
Before kick-off, outside the stadium, there were signs and banners calling for the club's chairman to step down

Banners calling for Levy to leave the club, and further chants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while he watched them suffer a 14th league defeat of the season, rounded off a miserable afternoon.

Numerous fans had left by full-time and were not present when the players completed a lacklustre end of season lap around the pitch to thank supporters.

"It's understandable because of how the last two-thirds of the season has gone on and off the pitch," said interim boss Ryan Mason. "There will be massive decisions to make.

"The fans will be there next season. This club will keep moving forward. We need to be stronger than ever. There's many different conversations that need to happen.

"We need to commit to something and be consistent to it. We need staff and players who are committed to it."

Asked about Kane's future, Mason told BT Sport: "Speculation is speculation but what I do know is that in 20, 30, 40 years' time, this football club is still going to be here."

'There doesn't seem to be a plan'

Daniel Levy was sat in the stands
Daniel Levy became Tottenham chairman in 2001

Former Chelsea and West Ham defender Scott Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live "there doesn't seem to be a plan at Tottenham" for the long term.

"We're almost two months down the line [from Antonio Conte's sacking] and they still haven't recruited anyone," he added.

"Of course you want to get the right manager in, but every time they seem to be in talks with someone the individual seems to distance themselves, which isn't a great sign."

Tottenham chairman Levy wrote in his match programme notes that the club "share" the fans' frustrations after a disappointing campaign.

"We shall spend the period ahead of next season working relentlessly to position our club for on-pitch success and football you will love to come and watch," he vowed.

"Every element of the club's operations is geared toward delivering that."

Comments

Join the conversation

260 comments

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 16:44

    I thought it was funny a few weeks ago when Daniel Levy was at a Q and A and replying to a question on Kane's future he said " Harry can achieve his ambitions at Spurs, he doesn't need to leave the club to win trophies " Who the heck is he trying to kid.

    • Reply posted by Shaibal, today at 17:19

      Shaibal replied:
      What he meant to say was that the extent of Kane's ambition was already met just by being at Spurs, and other than relegation, there is no reason for him to leave.

  • Comment posted by Davina, today at 16:52

    I think Kane should move on after a recent spate of high profile burglaries.

    Ryan Giggs was burgled recently and they got away with 13 Premier League medal, 2 Champions League medals, 4 FA Cup medals,1UEFA Super Cup medal, 9 FA Community Shields and 3 Football League Cup medal.

    Harry Kane had a toaster and flat screen tv stolen.

    • Reply posted by colonel_white, today at 17:00

      colonel_white replied:
      The difference being Giggs is used to dealing with criminal charges, eh? :)

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 16:39

    Followed spurs for 55 years
    For me Levy should step aside and focus on the commercial side of the business
    He’s been chairman for 22 years and his key job is to recruit
    He’s failed.
    If he was a CEO of a company he would have been fired
    But he’s the nephew of the owner.

    • Reply posted by Emmastan291, today at 17:28

      Emmastan291 replied:
      55 years?
      That's commitment

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 16:39

    May as well stay a year and leave for free. He owes Tottenham nothing after Levy denied him a promised move.

    • Reply posted by Genesis, today at 17:34

      Genesis replied:
      Stay a year, take up golf, for extra spite.

  • Comment posted by Alaskan Joe, today at 16:50

    Spurs' last league trophy was closer to the reign of Queen Victoria than it was to King Charles.
    Just to give a historical comparison..

    • Reply posted by north_londoner, today at 18:31

      north_londoner replied:
      Spurs usually do their best when the year ends in a 1. So that's just another 8 years to wait.

  • Comment posted by waynebb, today at 16:53

    It's very easy to blame the way the club is run for a lack of success but I can't help thinking that in this case such an accusation would be fully justified. The lack of a clear plan for some years now would be a major worry if I was a Spurs fan (which I am not). As for criticism of Harry Kane I just don't get it - one of the EPL greats

  • Comment posted by One flu over a coronavirus nest, today at 16:37

    Wrexham are looking for players!

    • Reply posted by UBT, today at 18:25

      UBT replied:
      ah, now how about coaxing Gareth Bale out of retirement and teaming up with HK?

      PS: Are there any golf courses in/near North Wales?

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 16:46

    Can’t help going back to when Levy fired Mourinho just before the League Cup final. Stupid act but typical of this guy who can’t think rationally at times and too concerned with showing what a tough negotiator he is.

    • Reply posted by Rhino20-ten, today at 16:50

      Rhino20-ten replied:
      Sacking Poch was the first of many bad decisions. Appointing Mourinho, was the second, sacking Mourinho before a final was another one, Nuno was a bad decision, Conte wa sa bad decision, choosing someone with criminality hanging over them as director of football another. All these bad bad decisions from one man, he now has to be a man, stand up and resign.

  • Comment posted by The Fount of ____, today at 16:37

    Why would he stay, every week it seems he get a new record but no silver. Thanks Harry ( And Son ) goodbye and good luck.

    • Reply posted by Half Man Half Whiskey, today at 17:11

      Half Man Half Whiskey replied:
      Harry’s Son is not to blame

  • Comment posted by DSharp, today at 16:33

    Time to move to Celtic

    • Reply posted by harz_marz, today at 16:39

      harz_marz replied:
      Imagine how many he would score in the SPL!

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 16:40

    If he wants to win trophies he needs to move. If he doesn’t want to win trophies just stay put.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 18:20

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And don't sign a 6 year contract, thus giving the club no pressure to keep improving the squad, and no need for them to sell unless a ridiculous bid comes in.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 16:55

    He’s been a Good servant for spurs and would be a shame to see him remain at a club who have no interest in the footballing side of things, will alway be a legend wherever he ends up.

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 16:39

    I can't see him going up north. Not when you have Chelsea, another joke team needing a striker and willing to burn money.

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 16:58

      Fletch replied:
      Newcastle is a good fit, where record breaking strikers go to die

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 16:38

    Kane wants to move. Issue is that he is under contract so not his decision

    • Reply posted by The Fount of ____, today at 16:41

      The Fount of ____ replied:
      Only for one more year, Levy will not let him go for nothing as Levy needs the money to waste on new players. PS Levy out

  • Comment posted by Akimbo, today at 16:37

    Kane had his chance to go to City.
    Could have been chasing a treble.
    Levy has a lot to answer for.

    • Reply posted by north_londoner, today at 18:34

      north_londoner replied:
      I just wonder how many years it will take for Haaland to catch up on his scoring record. At the present rate of progress, 6 perhaps.

  • Comment posted by Tomo, today at 16:51

    How many times must us Spurs Fans read this type of cut & paste journalism! Spurs fans will stand behind any decision he makes and good luck to him whatever that will be.
    Harry will always be a legend at Spurs regardless of trophies. Looking back people will say what a fantastic striker he was not “ oh he has x Premier titles and x FA Cup medals”
    Bring on new manager !

    • Reply posted by ozzy, today at 17:19

      ozzy replied:
      Exactly the same criticism has been directed at Shearer (1 PL winner’s medal) especially from Man U fans who he turned down to move back home to the toon.
      There is no greater honour for a Geordie than playing & scoring for the toon - Man U fans & other fans without a soul can’t get that.
      I suspect Harry feels the same about Spurs & will become a god at Spurs as Shearer is at the toon.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 16:59

    I think he's done more than enough for Spurs. Time for him to try get some silverware which of course means he'll have to leave Bottleham Flopspur.

  • Comment posted by Garry Allen, today at 16:34

    Probably to comfy to seek a move.

  • Comment posted by mando, today at 17:04

    Sometimes I can't help but think Kane is comfortable being a big fish in a small pond. Why else would he stay at Spurs that long?

    • Reply posted by ozboy, today at 17:23

      ozboy replied:
      I agree. Also, there's no guarantee that he will perform similarly at another club who may have other recognised goal scorers.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:40

    Brentford have been outstanding this season, no surprise at this result.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:41

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Without their top scorer as well!

