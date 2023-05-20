Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Paul Coutts has not played since February because of injury

Paul Coutts is being released by Bristol Rovers along with Harry Anderson and Calum Macdonald when their contracts expire this summer.

Midfielders Josh Grant and Grant Ward, whose contracts also finish, are discussing new deals, as are youngsters Ryan Jones and Harvey Greenslade.

Macdonald was on a short-term deal and boss Joey Barton recently made it clear that Anderson would not be retained.

And Coutts has also been told that he will not be offered a new contract.

Coutts, 34, and Anderson, 26, were key members of Rovers' promotion-winning squad last season.

Barton recently indicated that Coutts might stay at the club as part of his coaching staff.

Veteran midfielder Alex Rodman, 36, who did not make a single appearance this season, has retired after reaching the end of his contract.

Former Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan, 39, who was player-coach and recently announced he would hang up his boots at the end of the campaign, will now have the title of first-team coach.

Anssi Jaakkola, 36, who made six appearances in the Papa Johns Trophy this season while also working in a coaching role, has been offered a full-time position as goalkeeping coach which, if he accepts, would mean he would retire from playing.

Defender Nick Anderton last month retired from playing, aged 26, as he continues his recovery from a form of bone cancer.