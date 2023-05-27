Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3

Reading 0-3 Chelsea: Chelsea win fourth successive WSL title

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Select Car Leasing Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments130

Sam Kerr celebrates with Chelsea
Chelsea goalscorers Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten were both nominated for the WSL's Player of the Season

Chelsea won the Women's Super League for a fourth successive season as they cruised to a final-day victory against Reading and consigned the home side to relegation.

Emma Hayes' side travelled to Select Car Leasing Stadium knowing victory would confirm them as champions and complete a league and cup Double.

Their only challengers were Manchester United, who won 1-0 at Liverpool but finished two points behind in the table.

It was a comfortable victory for the Blues and it was fitting that Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten delivered the goals after their performances this season played such a key role in Chelsea's success.

The two combined for the early opener as Reiten's cross was headed in by Kerr, before the Norwegian midfielder slotted past goalkeeper Grace Moloney to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Kerr confirmed victory in the closing stages when she raced through on goal and poked in the rebound after her initial shot was saved.

The Royals' eight-year stay in the top tier has come to an end but they have defied the odds for several seasons, competing with teams affiliated to Premier League clubs and on much larger budgets.

One more miracle was needed but they could not produce it, although fans stayed to applaud warmly after staff and players fell to their knees in disappointment at the full-time whistle.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have shown their grip on the WSL has not loosened despite increasing competition.

This title is perhaps their most impressive given they have had to fight off those challengers while dealing with injury setbacks and illness to manager Emma Hayes.

Their dominance on English women's football remains strong and a fourth league crown in a row is clearly a significant achievement.

Elation for Chelsea, despair for Reading

Guro Reiten celebrates
Guro Reiten scored and assisted in the victory against Reading

There may have been a sense of jeopardy going into the final weekend of the WSL season with Manchester United sitting just two points behind them, but when Chelsea have a job to do, they usually get it done efficiently.

As fans poured into the stands at Select Car Leasing Stadium, the respective sets of supporters were preparing for very different outcomes.

Chelsea's were quietly making plans for celebrations afterwards but did not dare tempt fate publicly, albeit arriving in plenty of time to show their support on what they knew could be a big day.

As the early minutes ticked away, those same fans began to chant "Chelsea, champions" - but it was Reading who started with intent on the pitch.

Deanne Rose, making a first start since August after recovering from a long-term injury, provided a threat and had an early shot blocked, before Justine Vanhaevermaet skewed a header wide.

But it always felt like a matter of time before Chelsea would kick into gear - and it did not take too long.

Kerr should have scored when she sliced a cross high and over from a few yards out, then Erin Cuthbert's curling effort was pushed onto the bar by goalkeeper Moloney.

Chelsea fans could eventually celebrate when Kerr's clinical header arrived in the 18th minute then Reiten pounced on a mistake by Reading's Easther Mayi Kith for the second.

Reading were facing an uphill battle and needed a miraculous turnaround in the second half which never felt likely.

They had perhaps started to process the reality of relegation last weekend following their defeat at Tottenham - but there were still players distraught at full-time as Reading's stay in the top tier ended as Chelsea's celebrations began.

Eriksen given trophy as parting gift

Chelsea had been minutes away from claiming the title a week earlier before United kept themselves in the race with an added-time winner against Manchester City.

Most felt it was only delaying the inevitable though and, sure enough, Chelsea played like champions on Saturday, delivering a clinical performance for their masses of travelling supporters.

It was the perfect afternoon in the sunshine as captain Magdalena Eriksson was given a standing ovation worthy of her contribution to the club when she was substituted late on in her final appearance for the Blues.

She hugged team-mate Maren Mjelde before jogging off to a backdrop of her name being chanted and received a hug from manager Hayes, who had also earlier embraced Pernille Harder - another to be leaving the club in the summer.

As the stage for the trophy lift was being prepared at the full-time whistle on one side of the stadium, Reading's players were being consoled by their fans at the other end.

It was a remarkable display of contrasting emotions, but the stadium remained full in all stands as Chelsea lifted another trophy - the final of Eriksen's stellar career in blue.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 15HendrixSubstituted forTroelsgaardat 79'minutes
  • 14CooperBooked at 3mins
  • 5Evans
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 20MooreSubstituted forPrimmerat 78'minutes
  • 3Mukandi
  • 9Eikeland
  • 6RoseSubstituted forPerryat 33'minutes
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forWellingsat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Wellings
  • 11Wade
  • 17Caldwell
  • 19Alexander
  • 30Poulter
  • 34Perry
  • 37Primmer
  • 51Troelsgaard

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 18Mjelde
  • 16ErikssonSubstituted forCarterat 85'minutes
  • 21Charles
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forFlemingat 85'minutes
  • 5IngleSubstituted forLeupolzat 84'minutes
  • 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 72'minutes
  • 23HarderSubstituted forCankovicat 72'minutes
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 13Svitková
  • 17Fleming
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home22%
Away78%
Shots
Home4
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women).

  4. Post update

    Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 0, Chelsea Women 3. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jess Carter replaces Magdalena Eriksson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Erin Cuthbert.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Sophie Ingle.

  11. Post update

    Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  13. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard replaces Brooke Hendrix because of an injury.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Tia Primmer replaces Jade Moore.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Brooke Hendrix (Reading Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

Comments

Join the conversation

131 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:41

    if you don't like women's football , why are you on here making a negative comment , nothing better to do on a glorious sunny day ? that's a bit sad isn't it

  • Comment posted by My Account, today at 16:35

    Congrats to Chelsea

  • Comment posted by RiversOwn, today at 16:29

    Well done Ladies, excellent season. Showed their quality in the end.

  • Comment posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 16:36

    Well played Chelsea, 4th title 👏 Wish the men's team could emulate your season.

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 17:03

    You could have tuned into the WSL at any time this season and mistakenly believed that Man Utd Women were the walkaway winners such is the imbalance of reporting by the BBC and other media. Perhaps next year, after the fourth consecutive title Chelsea Women will get a fairer side of the reporting, but I doubt it. No matter, most importantly, the trophy is in our cupboard, along with the FA Cup.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 17:20

      Anti woke replied:
      Yawn....stop blaming the BBC or anyone else.

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 16:40

    Well done Chelsea commersations to Reading relegated to the Championship

  • Comment posted by Brendy Wendy, today at 16:46

    Well done Reading, despite it all, you competed in the ‘Premier League’ for so long.

    Two relegations for us this season, but only one team in Chelsea 😀, get back pitch side soon Fran.

  • Comment posted by davids2112, today at 16:33

    Congratulations Chelsea, very well done United, and unlucky Arsenal, but on the whole a great season for WSL.
    Next season looks to be even more competitive.

  • Comment posted by harlowrog, today at 16:32

    Fabulous, at least something to cheer this season!

  • Comment posted by Big Mayor, today at 16:47

    Congratulations once again. Absolute dominance and show of strength even with the mounting pressures of backlogged games.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 16:46

    Both Reading Mens and Ladies Teams Relegated.. Deary me..

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 16:50

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      Might be the end of the womens team too. The club is broke

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 16:27

    Congratulations to Emma Hayes, all her staff and all the players.
    Another fabulous season.

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 16:40

    Come on Chelsea. Champions again! 💪

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 16:35

    Sam Kerr superb player. Emma Hayes should manage England Sarina Wiegman finishes.

  • Comment posted by lozza, today at 17:00

    Glad that women's football is shown but why on earth were the cameras at the dullest game with nothing to play for? Man utd bbc bias again. United threw their title chance and it was always going to be Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Chelsea1967, today at 17:17

      Chelsea1967 replied:
      Cos the Chelsea game was on SKY

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 17:12

    I genuinely watched about 5 minutes of this game & fell asleep 😴 💤.

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 17:14

      G-Dog replied:
      Peter Pan 17:12
      ~
      Football can be like that sometimes.

  • Comment posted by Bleu Bayou, today at 16:38

    Great Job here by the team,Well done.

  • Comment posted by neutral, today at 16:53

    Amazing that a comment can be removed because some woketard can’t handle the wsl being called dross. Well done bbc.

    • Reply posted by rgomez, today at 17:01

      rgomez replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:41

    Emma Hayes is that good she should be managing Chelsea mens team as well.

    • Reply posted by Cotumely, today at 16:43

      Cotumely replied:
      Unfortunately best manager and striker at Chelsea are both women.

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 16:32

    I was going to say onwards and upwards but when you are already there there is no more upwards. Well done great job.

    • Reply posted by blooms, today at 16:34

      blooms replied:
      I would say that Champions League would be the upwards they'll be chasing next season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22191266155158
2Man Utd Women22182256124456
3Arsenal Women22152549163347
4Man City Women22152550252547
5Aston Villa Women22114747371037
6Everton Women2293102936-730
7Liverpool Women2265112439-1523
8West Ham Women2263132344-2121
9Tottenham Women2253143147-1618
10Leicester City Women2251161548-3316
11Brighton Women2244142663-3716
12Reading Women2232172357-3411
View full The FA Women's Super League table

