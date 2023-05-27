Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:30Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 21Pelova
  • 12Maanum
  • 7Catley
  • 15McCabe
  • 27Taylor
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Kühl
  • 29Goldie
  • 50Doe
  • 56Godfrey
  • 59Agyemang
  • 62Reid

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Corsie
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 20Hanson
  • 12Staniforth
  • 4Allen
  • 19Blindkilde Brown
  • 8Daly
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 21Leat
  • 22Magill
Referee:
Amy Fearns
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women21172255124353
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women21142547232444
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132142-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161448-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

