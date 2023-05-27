Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women14:30Everton WomenEverton Women
Venue: Academy Stadium, England

Manchester City Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow the WSL live here!

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Keating
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 10Castellanos
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 7Coombs
  • 13Raso
  • 42Dahou

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Brosnan
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 5Björn
  • 27Stenevik
  • 17Hope
  • 7Wheeler
  • 22Galli
  • 2Veje
  • 8Christiansen
  • 14Sørensen
  • 25Snoeijs

Substitutes

  • 4Sevecke
  • 10Bennison
  • 12Ramsey
  • 21Maier
  • 39Clarke
  • 55Wilding
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle
Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women21181263154855
2Man Utd Women21172255124353
3Arsenal Women21152449143547
4Man City Women21142547232444
5Aston Villa Women2110474537834
6Everton Women219392733-630
7Liverpool Women2165102438-1423
8West Ham Women2162132142-2120
9Tottenham Women2152142945-1617
10Brighton Women2144132662-3616
11Leicester City Women2141161448-3413
12Reading Women2132162354-3111
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories