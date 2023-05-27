Brighton v Leicester City

Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women14:30Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 16Kullberg
- 21Morse
- 5Bergsvand
- 13Stott
- 17Symonds
- 10Olme
- 15Green
- 11Terland
- 22Robinson
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 3Pattinson
- 4Visalli
- 6Stefanovic
- 7Sarri
- 8Connolly
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 23Jarvis
- 40Startup
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Nevin
- 10Whelan
- 20Goodwin
- 3Tierney
- 19Siemsen
- 21Cain
- 16Jones
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 6Eaton-Collins
- 8Pike
- 14Green
- 23Purfield
- 27O'Brien
- 32Baker
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Will they carve a brighter future down under? Ten Pound Poms starring Michelle Keegan and Warren Brown
- Could eating nuts reduce your waistline? Michael Mosley chews over the surprising benefits of these nutrient powerhouses