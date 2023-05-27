Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Hibernian 1.
Hearts held on for a draw with Hibernian to seal a European Conference League qualifying place and leave Hibs' European fate in Celtic's hands.
Two points clear in fourth beforehand, Hearts led through Yutaro Oda's first goal for the club but the flow of the match turned on an Alex Cochrane foul on Chris Cadden.
Cochrane was initially booked and a penalty given but the Hearts full-back was sent off and a free-kick awarded following a VAR review. Kevin Nisbet scored straight from the set piece.
Hibs pressed hard for a winner but finishing fifth means they are reliant on Celtic beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next week's Scottish Cup final to reach the Conference League qualifiers.
Oda pounced on a headed clearance following a throw-in, the midfielder beating David Marshall at his near post with a low shot.
Hibs were rattled but rode out a difficult opening to get a foothold in the game.
And their big chance came after Nisbet chased and retrieved a long ball. It ran loose to the supporting Cadden, who was taken out by Cochrane. Hearts thought they were facing a penalty with 11 players but that eventually changed to a free-kick with 10. It mattered little to Nisbet, who struck his 12th goal of the season.
The visitors were now in the ascendancy and veteran centre-half Paul Hanlon joined the attack to test Zander Clark from the edge of the box.
Clark then denied Joe Newell at a corner following Hanlon's header down and a subsequent delivery was nodded wide by Lewis Miller.
That pressure continued after the break with Nisbet heading Cadden's cross wide.
And Clark foiled Hanlon again after the Hibs man powerfully met a corner with his head.
Hanlon then crossed for substitute Harry McKirdy to head wide as time began to slip away for the visitors.
Elie Youan's shot was deflected wide with Hearts camped inside their own box then Will Fish's header was deflected on to the post from a Hibs corner.
There were nine added minutes at the end but the closest Hibs came was a shot over by McKirdy with Hearts doing enough to secure fourth place and make their rivals wait until next Saturday to discover their European destiny.
With the whistle came ugly seasons in the technical area as both benches clashed and it trickled on to the pitch with players having to be separated.
Player of the match - Zander Clark
Hearts get over the line, just - analysis
For much of the season, the prospect of finishing fourth would have represented a disappointing end for Hearts. However, a dip in form during the third quarter of the season allowed Aberdeen to take charge of third and ultimately led to Robbie Neilson's dismissal as Tynecastle manager.
Finishing fifth was unconscionable but starkly realistic when Hibs got back to 1-1. Seeing out the final 59 minutes with 10 players renders the season satisfactory and may just secure interim manager Steven Naismith the job longer term.
With Celtic strong favourites to win the Scottish Cup and seal a domestic treble, Hibs will in all likelihood join Hearts in the Conference League qualifiers next season, which would be a good return in Lee Johnson's first season as manager.
Johnson's ambition at Tynecastle cannot be criticised, with attacking players Liam Henderson, McKirdy and Josh Campbell introduced in the second half. The winning goal just would not come their way.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 12AtkinsonBooked at 90mins
- 72HillBooked at 9mins
- 15Rowles
- 19CochraneBooked at 29mins
- 14Devlin
- 5HaringSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 18'minutes
- 88OdaSubstituted forForrestat 77'minutes
- 9ShanklandBooked at 89mins
- 18McKaySubstituted forSibbickat 31'minutes
- 30GinnellySubstituted forHallidayat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 21Sibbick
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
Hibernian
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Marshall
- 2MillerSubstituted forHendersonat 45'minutesSubstituted forDevlinat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 16StevensonBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCabrajaat 56'minutes
- 14JeggoSubstituted forMcKirdyat 45'minutes
- 12CaddenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDelferriereat 68'minutes
- 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCampbellat 52'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Newell
- 23Youan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3Cabraja
- 13Hoppe
- 17Devlin
- 18Henderson
- 22McKirdy
- 31Johnson
- 32Campbell
- 33Bushiri
- 36Delferriere
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Hibernian 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Hanlon with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Josh Ginnelly.
Booking
Michael Devlin (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Michael Devlin replaces Ewan Henderson.
Post update
Foul by William Fish (Hibernian).
Post update
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Élie Youan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).
Booking
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Forrest following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).
Post update
Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.64
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
4.98
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number2Player nameMillerAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number25Player nameFishAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number8Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
6.95
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameCabrajaAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number17Player nameDevlinAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number18Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number22Player nameMcKirdyAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number36Player nameDelferriereAverage rating
5.54