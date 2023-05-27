Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian1HibernianHibernian1

Hearts 1-1 Hibernian: Hosts seal Europa Conference League berth with draw

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin Nisbet scores for Hibernian against Hearts
Kevin Nisbet's goal levelled the match at Tynecastle but there would be no winner

Hearts held on for a draw with Hibernian to seal a European Conference League qualifying place and leave Hibs' European fate in Celtic's hands.

Two points clear in fourth beforehand, Hearts led through Yutaro Oda's first goal for the club but the flow of the match turned on an Alex Cochrane foul on Chris Cadden.

Cochrane was initially booked and a penalty given but the Hearts full-back was sent off and a free-kick awarded following a VAR review. Kevin Nisbet scored straight from the set piece.

Hibs pressed hard for a winner but finishing fifth means they are reliant on Celtic beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next week's Scottish Cup final to reach the Conference League qualifiers.

Oda pounced on a headed clearance following a throw-in, the midfielder beating David Marshall at his near post with a low shot.

Hibs were rattled but rode out a difficult opening to get a foothold in the game.

And their big chance came after Nisbet chased and retrieved a long ball. It ran loose to the supporting Cadden, who was taken out by Cochrane. Hearts thought they were facing a penalty with 11 players but that eventually changed to a free-kick with 10. It mattered little to Nisbet, who struck his 12th goal of the season.

The visitors were now in the ascendancy and veteran centre-half Paul Hanlon joined the attack to test Zander Clark from the edge of the box.

Clark then denied Joe Newell at a corner following Hanlon's header down and a subsequent delivery was nodded wide by Lewis Miller.

That pressure continued after the break with Nisbet heading Cadden's cross wide.

And Clark foiled Hanlon again after the Hibs man powerfully met a corner with his head.

Hanlon then crossed for substitute Harry McKirdy to head wide as time began to slip away for the visitors.

Elie Youan's shot was deflected wide with Hearts camped inside their own box then Will Fish's header was deflected on to the post from a Hibs corner.

There were nine added minutes at the end but the closest Hibs came was a shot over by McKirdy with Hearts doing enough to secure fourth place and make their rivals wait until next Saturday to discover their European destiny.

With the whistle came ugly seasons in the technical area as both benches clashed and it trickled on to the pitch with players having to be separated.

Player of the match - Zander Clark

Zander Clark
The Hearts goalkeeper boosted his Scotland chances with some fine saves as national manager Steve Clarke watched on from the stand

Hearts get over the line, just - analysis

For much of the season, the prospect of finishing fourth would have represented a disappointing end for Hearts. However, a dip in form during the third quarter of the season allowed Aberdeen to take charge of third and ultimately led to Robbie Neilson's dismissal as Tynecastle manager.

Finishing fifth was unconscionable but starkly realistic when Hibs got back to 1-1. Seeing out the final 59 minutes with 10 players renders the season satisfactory and may just secure interim manager Steven Naismith the job longer term.

With Celtic strong favourites to win the Scottish Cup and seal a domestic treble, Hibs will in all likelihood join Hearts in the Conference League qualifiers next season, which would be a good return in Lee Johnson's first season as manager.

Johnson's ambition at Tynecastle cannot be criticised, with attacking players Liam Henderson, McKirdy and Josh Campbell introduced in the second half. The winning goal just would not come their way.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 12AtkinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 72HillBooked at 9mins
  • 15Rowles
  • 19CochraneBooked at 29mins
  • 14Devlin
  • 5HaringSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 18'minutes
  • 88OdaSubstituted forForrestat 77'minutes
  • 9ShanklandBooked at 89mins
  • 18McKaySubstituted forSibbickat 31'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forHallidayat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 21Sibbick
  • 45Tait
  • 61Kuol

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 2MillerSubstituted forHendersonat 45'minutesSubstituted forDevlinat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16StevensonBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCabrajaat 56'minutes
  • 14JeggoSubstituted forMcKirdyat 45'minutes
  • 12CaddenBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDelferriereat 68'minutes
  • 8Doyle-HayesBooked at 21minsSubstituted forCampbellat 52'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Newell
  • 23Youan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 31Johnson
  • 32Campbell
  • 33Bushiri
  • 36Delferriere
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Hibernian 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Hanlon with a headed pass.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Josh Ginnelly.

  5. Booking

    Michael Devlin (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Michael Devlin replaces Ewan Henderson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by William Fish (Hibernian).

  9. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Élie Youan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Booking

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Forrest following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Élie Youan (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.83

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.57

  3. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    5.64

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    5.40

  5. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    4.51

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.05

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    5.26

  8. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    5.92

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.78

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    5.22

  11. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.64

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    4.87

  2. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    6.16

  3. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    5.46

  4. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.98

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.29

  2. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.59

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.30

  6. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.20

  8. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    6.27

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.35

  10. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.42

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    6.95

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    5.84

  2. Squad number17Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.90

  3. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    6.39

  5. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.84

  6. Squad number36Player nameDelferriere
    Average rating

    5.54

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic383233114348099
2Rangers38295493375692
3Aberdeen38183175660-457
4Hearts38159146357654
5Hibernian38157165759-252
6St Mirren381210164361-1846
7Motherwell37138165049147
8Livingston37137173658-2246
9St Johnstone37117193959-2040
10Kilmarnock37107203461-2737
11Ross County3797213657-2134
12Dundee Utd3787223867-2931
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport