Kevin Nisbet's goal levelled the match at Tynecastle but there would be no winner

Hearts held on for a draw with Hibernian to seal a European Conference League qualifying place and leave Hibs' European fate in Celtic's hands.

Two points clear in fourth beforehand, Hearts led through Yutaro Oda's first goal for the club but the flow of the match turned on an Alex Cochrane foul on Chris Cadden.

Cochrane was initially booked and a penalty given but the Hearts full-back was sent off and a free-kick awarded following a VAR review. Kevin Nisbet scored straight from the set piece.

Hibs pressed hard for a winner but finishing fifth means they are reliant on Celtic beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next week's Scottish Cup final to reach the Conference League qualifiers.

Oda pounced on a headed clearance following a throw-in, the midfielder beating David Marshall at his near post with a low shot.

Hibs were rattled but rode out a difficult opening to get a foothold in the game.

And their big chance came after Nisbet chased and retrieved a long ball. It ran loose to the supporting Cadden, who was taken out by Cochrane. Hearts thought they were facing a penalty with 11 players but that eventually changed to a free-kick with 10. It mattered little to Nisbet, who struck his 12th goal of the season.

The visitors were now in the ascendancy and veteran centre-half Paul Hanlon joined the attack to test Zander Clark from the edge of the box.

Clark then denied Joe Newell at a corner following Hanlon's header down and a subsequent delivery was nodded wide by Lewis Miller.

That pressure continued after the break with Nisbet heading Cadden's cross wide.

And Clark foiled Hanlon again after the Hibs man powerfully met a corner with his head.

Hanlon then crossed for substitute Harry McKirdy to head wide as time began to slip away for the visitors.

Elie Youan's shot was deflected wide with Hearts camped inside their own box then Will Fish's header was deflected on to the post from a Hibs corner.

There were nine added minutes at the end but the closest Hibs came was a shot over by McKirdy with Hearts doing enough to secure fourth place and make their rivals wait until next Saturday to discover their European destiny.

With the whistle came ugly seasons in the technical area as both benches clashed and it trickled on to the pitch with players having to be separated.

Player of the match - Zander Clark

The Hearts goalkeeper boosted his Scotland chances with some fine saves as national manager Steve Clarke watched on from the stand

Hearts get over the line, just - analysis

For much of the season, the prospect of finishing fourth would have represented a disappointing end for Hearts. However, a dip in form during the third quarter of the season allowed Aberdeen to take charge of third and ultimately led to Robbie Neilson's dismissal as Tynecastle manager.

Finishing fifth was unconscionable but starkly realistic when Hibs got back to 1-1. Seeing out the final 59 minutes with 10 players renders the season satisfactory and may just secure interim manager Steven Naismith the job longer term.

With Celtic strong favourites to win the Scottish Cup and seal a domestic treble, Hibs will in all likelihood join Hearts in the Conference League qualifiers next season, which would be a good return in Lee Johnson's first season as manager.

Johnson's ambition at Tynecastle cannot be criticised, with attacking players Liam Henderson, McKirdy and Josh Campbell introduced in the second half. The winning goal just would not come their way.

