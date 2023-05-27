Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian1HibernianHibernian0

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 12Atkinson
  • 72HillBooked at 9mins
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 14Devlin
  • 5Haring
  • 88Oda
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKay
  • 30Ginnelly

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 21Sibbick
  • 45Tait
  • 61Kuol

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Miller
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 14Jeggo
  • 12Cadden
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 11Newell
  • 23Youan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 31Johnson
  • 32Campbell
  • 33Bushiri
  • 36Delferriere
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Élie Youan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Miller (Hibernian).

  5. Booking

    James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Hibernian 0. Yutaro Oda (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Fish (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Hanlon with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joe Newell.

  10. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.33

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    6.13

  3. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    6.47

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    6.22

  5. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.31

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.25

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    6.54

  8. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    6.18

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    6.85

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.10

  11. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    6.52

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.76

  2. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    7.16

  3. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    7.14

  4. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    7.10

  5. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.11

  6. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.89

  7. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.86

  8. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    7.10

  9. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.96

  10. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    7.07

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    7.13

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic383143109347597
2Rangers38286490375390
3Aberdeen38184165655158
4Hearts38168146356756
5Hibernian38156175659-351
6St Mirren381211154358-1547
7Motherwell37138165049147
8Livingston37137173658-2246
9St Johnstone37117193959-2040
10Kilmarnock37107203461-2737
11Ross County3797213657-2134
12Dundee Utd3787223867-2931
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport