Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian

Élie Youan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 12Atkinson
- 72HillBooked at 9mins
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 14Devlin
- 5Haring
- 88Oda
- 9Shankland
- 18McKay
- 30Ginnelly
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 21Sibbick
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
Hibernian
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Marshall
- 2Miller
- 25Fish
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 14Jeggo
- 12Cadden
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 11Newell
- 23Youan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3Cabraja
- 13Hoppe
- 17Devlin
- 18Henderson
- 22McKirdy
- 31Johnson
- 32Campbell
- 33Bushiri
- 36Delferriere
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lewis Miller (Hibernian).
Booking
James Hill (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Hibernian 0. Yutaro Oda (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. William Fish (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Hanlon with a headed pass.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Joe Newell.
Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Lewis Miller (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
