Fashion Sakala has scored four in four games since the Premiership split

Fashion Sakala's double at St Mirren helped ensure Michael Beale's first season as Rangers manager ended with a Scottish Premiership win.

Two fine solo strikes took the wind out of Stephen Robinson's side, who have failed to claim a victory post split despite finishing in the top six for the first time in 38 years.

Antonio Colak, back after a spell out injured, nodded in a third from close range to complete the rout.

It means Rangers finish on 92 points - a tally which would have been enough to win the Scottish Premiership five times in the last 10 years.

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Rangers 3. Full Time Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Rangers 3. Post update John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren). Post update Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross. Post update Offside, Rangers. John Souttar tries a through ball, but John Lundstram is caught offside. Post update Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren). Post update Foul by Todd Cantwell (Rangers). Post update Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Hand ball by Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren). Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Borna Barisic. Post update Offside, Rangers. John Souttar tries a through ball, but Borna Barisic is caught offside. Post update Todd Cantwell (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren). Post update Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren). Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Leon King replaces Rabbi Matondo. Booking Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! St. Mirren 0, Rangers 3. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin with a headed pass following a corner.