Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi limped off the pitch following a collission with Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos

Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double before limping off as champions Celtic rounded off a triumphant Scottish Premiership campaign with a rout of Aberdeen.

The Japanese struck twice before the break, but Celtic fans will be nervously waiting for an injury update with the Scottish Cup final looming next Saturday.

A powerful Carl Starfelt header made it three before an Oh Hyeon-gyu double put the finishing touches on a relentless trophy-day display for the hosts.

Aberdeen's third-place finish was already guaranteed pre-match, but their performance did not match their recent return to form under Barry Robson as they failed to register a shot on goal throughout the game.

Live Text Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1 Hart 2 Johnston 24 Iwata 4 Starfelt 3 Taylor 33 O'Riley 42 McGregor 41 Hatate 11 Abada 8 Furuhashi 17 Neves Filipe 1 Hart

2 Johnston Substituted for Ralston at 64' minutes

24 Iwata

4 Starfelt Booked at 42mins

3 Taylor

33 O'Riley Substituted for Turnbull at 79' minutes

42 McGregor

41 Hatate Substituted for Summers at 79' minutes

11 Abada Substituted for Forrest at 45' minutes

8 Furuhashi Substituted for Oh at 50' minutes

17 Neves Filipe Substitutes 14 Turnbull

19 Oh

25 Bernabei

31 Siegrist

49 Forrest

53 Summers

56 Ralston

57 Welsh

69 Vata Aberdeen Formation 3-5-2 24 Roos 18 Pollock 27 MacDonald 3 MacKenzie 2 McCrorie 16 Ramadani 20 Clarkson 6 Shinnie 17 Hayes 15 Watkins 11 de Barros Lopes 24 Roos

18 Pollock

27 MacDonald

3 MacKenzie

2 McCrorie Substituted for Richardson at 80' minutes

16 Ramadani

20 Clarkson

6 Shinnie Booked at 61mins

17 Hayes

15 Watkins Booked at 37mins

11 de Barros Lopes Substituted for Morris at 71' minutes Substitutes 1 Lewis

7 Morris

8 Barron

10 Markanday

22 Coulson

23 Duncan

25 Richardson

33 Kennedy

36 Bavidge Referee: Alan Muir Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Post update Foul by Ben Summers (Celtic). Post update Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation. Post update Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick. Post update Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen). Post update Foul by Jota (Celtic). Post update Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match (Celtic). goal Goal! Goal! Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Matthew Pollock. Post update Ben Summers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Shayden Morris (Aberdeen). Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Richardson replaces Ross McCrorie. Substitution Substitution, Celtic. Ben Summers replaces Reo Hatate. Substitution Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Matt O'Riley. goal Goal! Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 0. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward