Match ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0.
Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double before limping off as champions Celtic rounded off a triumphant Scottish Premiership campaign with a rout of Aberdeen.
The Japanese struck twice before the break, but Celtic fans will be nervously waiting for an injury update with the Scottish Cup final looming next Saturday.
A powerful Carl Starfelt header made it three before an Oh Hyeon-gyu double put the finishing touches on a relentless trophy-day display for the hosts.
Aberdeen's third-place finish was already guaranteed pre-match, but their performance did not match their recent return to form under Barry Robson as they failed to register a shot on goal throughout the game.
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2JohnstonSubstituted forRalstonat 64'minutes
- 24Iwata
- 4StarfeltBooked at 42mins
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 79'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forSummersat 79'minutes
- 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 50'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 14Turnbull
- 19Oh
- 25Bernabei
- 31Siegrist
- 49Forrest
- 53Summers
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 69Vata
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 18Pollock
- 27MacDonald
- 3MacKenzie
- 2McCrorieSubstituted forRichardsonat 80'minutes
- 16Ramadani
- 20Clarkson
- 6ShinnieBooked at 61mins
- 17Hayes
- 15WatkinsBooked at 37mins
- 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 7Morris
- 8Barron
- 10Markanday
- 22Coulson
- 23Duncan
- 25Richardson
- 33Kennedy
- 36Bavidge
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0.
Post update
Foul by Ben Summers (Celtic).
Post update
Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Post update
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen).
Post update
Foul by Jota (Celtic).
Post update
Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Celtic).
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
Post update
Ben Summers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Shayden Morris (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Richardson replaces Ross McCrorie.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Ben Summers replaces Reo Hatate.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Matt O'Riley.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 0. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.
