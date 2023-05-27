Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic5AberdeenAberdeen0

Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: Hosts cap off season with dominant win

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi limped off the pitch following a collission with Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos

Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double before limping off as champions Celtic rounded off a triumphant Scottish Premiership campaign with a rout of Aberdeen.

The Japanese struck twice before the break, but Celtic fans will be nervously waiting for an injury update with the Scottish Cup final looming next Saturday.

A powerful Carl Starfelt header made it three before an Oh Hyeon-gyu double put the finishing touches on a relentless trophy-day display for the hosts.

Aberdeen's third-place finish was already guaranteed pre-match, but their performance did not match their recent return to form under Barry Robson as they failed to register a shot on goal throughout the game.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2JohnstonSubstituted forRalstonat 64'minutes
  • 24Iwata
  • 4StarfeltBooked at 42mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 79'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forSummersat 79'minutes
  • 11AbadaSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 50'minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 14Turnbull
  • 19Oh
  • 25Bernabei
  • 31Siegrist
  • 49Forrest
  • 53Summers
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 69Vata

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 2McCrorieSubstituted forRichardsonat 80'minutes
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20Clarkson
  • 6ShinnieBooked at 61mins
  • 17Hayes
  • 15WatkinsBooked at 37mins
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 10Markanday
  • 22Coulson
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home20
Away0
Shots on Target
Home8
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ben Summers (Celtic).

  4. Post update

    Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  7. Post update

    Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jota (Celtic).

  10. Post update

    Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match (Celtic).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.

  15. Post update

    Ben Summers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Shayden Morris (Aberdeen).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Richardson replaces Ross McCrorie.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Ben Summers replaces Reo Hatate.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Matt O'Riley.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 0. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross following a corner.

Player of the match

FuruhashiKyogo Furuhashi

with an average of 7.78

Celtic

  1. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.78

  2. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    7.31

  3. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.27

  4. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.18

  5. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.99

  8. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.95

  9. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.92

  10. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    6.89

  11. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    6.83

  12. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.82

  13. Squad number53Player nameSummers
    Average rating

    6.59

  14. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.54

  15. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.52

  16. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.42

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    5.57

  3. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    5.54

  4. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    5.52

  5. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.46

  6. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.42

  7. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    5.40

  8. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    5.38

  9. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    5.37

  10. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    5.35

  11. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    5.21

  12. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    3.82

  13. Squad number7Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    3.81

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic383233114348099
2Rangers38295493375692
3Aberdeen38183175660-457
4Hearts38159146357654
5Hibernian38157165759-252
6St Mirren381210164361-1846
7Motherwell37138165049147
8Livingston37137173658-2246
9St Johnstone37117193959-2040
10Kilmarnock37107203461-2737
11Ross County3797213657-2134
12Dundee Utd3787223867-2931
View full Scottish Premiership table

