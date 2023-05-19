Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales defender Rhys Thomas plays for Manchester City;'s Under-18s

Uefa Under-17 Championship 2023: Republic of Ireland v Wales Venue: Pancho Arena, Felcsút Date: Saturday, 20 May Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and app

Wales will be hoping to bounce back after defeat to hosts Hungary in their opening game of the Under-17s European Championship.

Craig Knight's side missed a host of chances during the first half at the Hidegkutit Nandor Stadium in Budapest and paid the price as Hungary won 3-0.

Wales face the Republic of Ireland on Saturday with plenty to take on board after the opening loss.

"The game was tough but it was a good experience," defender Rhys Thomas said.

"The first half we played really well. We created a lot of chances and should have scored really.

"Second half we couldn't really create anything much.

"There were some good points and some bad points to take out of the game."

Wales are appearing at their first Uefa men's intermediate tournament since 1981, when a squad featuring Mark Hughes and Mark Bowen qualified for the Under-18 Championship in West Germany.

The Republic of Ireland were beaten 5-1 by Poland in their opening game in Group A.

Wales Under-17 squad for Uefa European Under-17 Championship: Alfie Cunningham (Exeter City), Alfie Tuck (Queens Park Rangers), Brayden Clarke (Wolves), Charlie Crew (captain, Leeds United), Cody Twose (Cardiff City), Dan Cox (Derby County), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Freddie Issaka (Plymouth Argyle), Gabriele Biancheri (Manchester United), George Morgan (Everton), Iwan Morgan (Swansea City), Jacob Cook (Swansea City), Joe Andrews (Southampton), Joe Hatch (Plymouth Argyle), Josh Beecher (Cardiff City), Kit Margetson (Swansea City), Lewys Benjamin (Cardiff City), Luey Giles (Cardiff City), Luke Armstrong (Cardiff City), Rhys Thomas (Manchester City), Sam Parker (Swansea City), Troy Perrett (Cardiff City).