Marcus Rashford contract: Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United striker will sign new deal

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag
Marcus Rashford is enjoying his most fruitful season ever under Erik ten Hag, with 29 goals so far.

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford and Manchester United "will find each other" in the striker's ongoing contract discussions.

Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions for his boyhood club this season, his best in a United shirt.

Speaking before the visit to Bournemouth on Saturday, Ten Hag was asked for an update on the negotiations regarding the England international's future.

"I know [it is taking time]," he said.

"But I don't talk about the process. This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy.

"For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season.

"We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other."

Ten Hag also said Rashford, 25, is a doubt for Saturday's match against the Cherries due to illness, despite him returning to training earlier this week after an injury which saw him miss the home win over Wolves.

Fourth-placed United are a point ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand in the race for Champions League qualification, and two wins from their remaining three games would guarantee the Red Devils a place in the top four

"I think we have to keep doing what we have all season," Ten Hag said.

"Improve every day and improve every game and not look too far ahead.

"Focusing on the next game is the most important."

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 22:56

    One good season after 3 of dross. For that money on offer he will of course sign up

  • Comment posted by sm, today at 22:55

    Flash the cash to keep the rash

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 22:55

    So this article is literally about a manager's confidence one of his contracted players will sign a new contract. That is literally it. No actual news.

  • Comment posted by abby, today at 22:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 22:54

    Greatest respect to Rashford but, even as a manc, I don’t think he’s the guy to lead us back to former glories. Garnacho has more talent and the likes of Kvaratskhelia/Mitoma are leagues ahead and cost a fraction of what Rashford is holding out for…

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:54

    Phil Jones wants to stay too. Fans of every other team are with him 100%.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 22:54

    If he wants to stay it would be really easy: just accept the contract the club is offering.

    What he wants, is to squeeze out more money, because he thinks it equates to his inflated view of how much he’s worth. But if he truly loved the club, there is nothing that he could possibly want for 400k a week that he couldn’t get for 200k a week.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 22:53

    This is not news.

  • Comment posted by Zak, today at 22:51

    Let him go !

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 22:55

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      Heaven 17 is his fave 80’s group.

  • Comment posted by JetCelt6967, today at 22:50

    If he gets an extra £500,000 per week?

  • Comment posted by Partisan Baggie, today at 22:50

    Funny how this social justice warrior hits 29 goals when there’s only 1 year remaining on his current contract.
    Such a strange coincidence 🤔

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:50

    The guy picks and chooses when he wants to play. So much for the team and doesn’t say much about Ten Bobs discipline.

  • Comment posted by RetroGirl, today at 22:46

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Joshua, today at 22:46

    of course he wants to stay, he won't get criticized for poor performances and disappearing half the season at United. Any other top club and he wouldn't be held in such high regard and would have to work much more than he does currently. Too much PR and not enough on the pitch from him

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 22:53

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      I am not so sure about that, I seem to remember him bailng out the team on more than a few occasions this year.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 22:45

    Apparently Real wanted a clause in his contract banning him talking about free school meals to the media. This proved to be a deal breaker

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 22:52

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      We’re Real Tappasing him up?

  • Comment posted by U27654356, today at 22:45

    Good, then get him to sign the contract and move on.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:44

    Not sure there is really anything to report here..slow news night so make up a story!!

  • Comment posted by HogriderDookes, today at 22:43

    If he wants to stay, why the debate?
    Just sign the contract and stay.
    If not, just clear off……

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 22:40

    Marcus loves PSG and that lovely dosh, he should go and prove he is worth 650 thousand pounds a month.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:49

      margaret replied:
      Sorry, a week, worth every mountain of money, though, apparently

