Marcus Rashford contract: Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United striker will sign new deal

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag
Marcus Rashford is enjoying his most fruitful season ever under Erik ten Hag, with 29 goals so far.

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford and Manchester United "will find each other" in the striker's ongoing contract discussions.

Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions for his boyhood club this season, his best in a United shirt.

Speaking before the visit to Bournemouth on Saturday, Ten Hag was asked for an update on the negotiations regarding the England international's future.

"I know [it is taking time]," he said.

"But I don't talk about the process. This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy.

"For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season.

"We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other."

Ten Hag also said Rashford, 25, is a doubt for Saturday's match against the Cherries due to illness, despite him returning to training earlier this week after an injury which saw him miss the home win over Wolves.

Fourth-placed United are a point ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand in the race for Champions League qualification, and two wins from their remaining three games would guarantee the Red Devils a place in the top four

"I think we have to keep doing what we have all season," Ten Hag said.

"Improve every day and improve every game and not look too far ahead.

"Focusing on the next game is the most important."

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by KSA fan, today at 23:35

    Man U isnt the force they used to be! If Marcus has better opportunities he’d be rash not to take them. I wish him well for the future.

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 23:38

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      He has an itch, he needs to scratch, does Rash.

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 23:33

    Get rid of him he is overrated and overhyped facts. It has taken him until 2023 to score this many goals since he made his debut in 2016, he is only playing well to get £500,000 per week the he will drop off, mark my words.

    It's ALWAYS excused with English players like him!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 23:33

    Should i stay or should i go...

  • Comment posted by Billy Brick, today at 23:32

    Rashford för the good of the club, please just fuçk off.

  • Comment posted by shabir, today at 23:32

    He's already overpaid. But I'm sure they will stump it from the gravy train that is UTD.

  • Comment posted by james mufc, today at 23:24

    Something is about to shift here mates. A massive overhaul. And not necessarily an expensive one. The hint is in the performances of our players all season. Hardly any consistency. And there is one man that truly remembers the 7-0 defeat and won’t forget. And he is not a player.

    • Reply posted by Neville fed the goat, today at 23:30

      Neville fed the goat replied:
      Once again please explain

  • Comment posted by PJBlue, today at 23:22

    Swap Mount for Rashford!

  • Comment posted by Barley, today at 23:15

    Why is there a HYS on this? We’ll be having one if the tea lady leaves next. I wish the BBC would get over their infatuation it’s MUFC.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 23:18

      You replied:
      Wait what!
      Did the tea lady leave?
      Damn it not again..

  • Comment posted by Neville fed the goat, today at 23:15

    At the end of the day would you not stay at the famous utd and take a pay cut ??!!

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 23:13

    Well the hoards of Manchester United fans around the M25 who travel up every match won’t be happy.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 23:12

    The truth is Rashford isn't the best striker at United and is barely worth the staggering salary he steals from the club.
    He's had a good season precisely because he's renewing his contract.
    The best striker at United is the one we darent name never mind play.
    I for one hope he gets a chance to resurrect his career next season.

    • Reply posted by Neville fed the goat, today at 23:16

      Neville fed the goat replied:
      Who please tell

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 23:07

    Filling Messi's boots at PSG has become a very noble ambition, but ultimately a Peterborough outcome.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 23:07

    Something might happen. Or it might not. Personally, I’d like to see him go. He seems to pick and choose whether he can be bothered. Certainly something wrong in the world when someone on hundreds of thousands a week is trying to negotiate more money.

  • Comment posted by richie, today at 23:06

    Erik,,go and get ,Benjamin sesko,,or rasmus hojlund,two midfielders,,two centre backs,,,youth ,pace,,is the answer,,muf c 63 years,,,

    • Reply posted by andyp85, today at 23:36

      andyp85 replied:
      Wow that’s some very different punctuation and grammar

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 23:05

    He needs to do a gareth bale.
    Go to Madrid and sign up for half a million quid a week for 5 years.
    Good luck Marcus just do it.
    ⚽️

  • Comment posted by Paisley Pieters, today at 23:04

    congrats to city and hammers now this is news treble vodka anyone.

  • Comment posted by Neville fed the goat, today at 23:03

    Can't post elsewhere but who does klop think he is I got a parking ticket but I can choose who to pay it to don't think it works like that

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 23:06

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      Well said but it'll get pulled!

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 23:01

    Who would not want to stay when nobody has come calling

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, today at 23:01

    In the words of Ten Haag he trained well all week and just today announced he was ill…after missing last week too!! Crunch time and a cold keeps him out🙄nah, not buying it…move on Rashy!! PSG will pay you what you think you’re worth.

    • Reply posted by morph, today at 23:29

      morph replied:
      "Think" being the main word! I don't ETH thinks he is worth what he is asking for so stalemate it is! It seems ETH will pay the wages on the value to the team not what the player wants

