Russell Martin took over at Swansea in August 2021

Russell Martin is not travelling to the United States to meet Swansea City's owners as previously planned.

The 37-year-old is the leading contender for the Southampton job, though no approach has yet been made.

Martin is in the final year of his Swans contract and was set to hold talks with the club's ownership group in Washington DC this week but has not made the journey across the Atlantic.

Martin wanted assurances over transfers and clarity over plans for the club.

"I think everyone wants clarity on what the situation is," Martin said after Swansea's final day win over West Bromwich Albion on 8 May.

Martin is now the leading contender to be named as Ruben Selles' successor at Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League.

Having been relegated from the top flight, the Saints are aiming to appoint a new boss swiftly following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Swansea say they have had no approach for Martin.

The former Scotland defender led Swansea to 10th place in the Championship last term having finished 15th in his first campaign at the club.