Last updated on .From the section Football

Jake Humphrey joined BT Sport in 2013

Jake Humphrey will be stepping back from his lead television presenting role with BT Sport after 10 years.

The 44-year-old's last show for BT Sport is expected to be the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan on 10 June.

Since joining BT Sport in 2013, he has helped established the production company Whisper Group and the High Performance podcast.

"It has been my dream job," he said.

"I'm also not ashamed to say I remain hugely ambitious.

"Stepping back from BT will allow me space to pursue other projects and fulfil other ambitions. I'm excited.

"As a football fan, hosting Premier League matches, FA Cup games and European finals has meant the world to me."

His BT Sport colleague Rio Ferdinand said: "Top presenter and inspiration in many different ways. Don't doubt you will smash whatever's next!"

BT Sport paid tribute to Humphrey on Twitter: "We're looking forward to celebrating Jake with a tribute during our Champions League final coverage next month and giving him a fitting finale for his 10 years on BT Sport."