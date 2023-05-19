Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Scott Malone's first spell with Millwall was between May 2012 and January 2015

Defender Scott Malone and forward Mason Bennett will leave Championship club Millwall when their contracts expire at the end of next month.

Left-back Malone, 32, has scored 14 goals in 189 appearances across three spells with the Lions.

He re-joined the club permanently in the summer of 2021 after spending the 2020-21 campaign on loan from Derby.

Bennett, 26, scored 11 times in 103 outings after joining from Derby in January 2020.

His switch from the Rams was initially on loan, and Bennett then moved to The Den for an undisclosed fee in August 2020.

Bennett featured 23 times this season without scoring while Malone played 34 times in all competitions as Millwall finished eighth in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the south-east London club have offered new deals to midfielder Ryan Leonard and goalkeeper Connal Trueman.