Liam Kinsella made his Walsall debut in August 2014

New Walsall head coach Mat Sadler has released 11 players in a major clear-out at the League Two club.

Liam Kinsella, Conor Wilkinson, Andy Williams, Jacob Maddox, Peter Clarke, Timmy Abraham, Joss Labadie, Manny Monthe, Hayden White, Sam Perry and Jonas Mukuna will all leave.

Midfielder Kinsella, 27, made 253 appearances for the Saddlers.

"Liam will remain one of our favourite sons and will always be welcome at Walsall," said a club statement.

The son of Mark Kinsella, a former Colchester United, Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Walsall and Republic of Ireland international, he had been at the club since he was eight years old.

Walsall, who appointed interim boss Sadler on a more permanent basis on an undisclosed-length contract on Thursday, finished 16th in League Two.

Sadler also has 11 players under contract for the 23/24 season, Jamille Matt, Ronan Maher, Joe Riley, Isaac Hutchinson, Tom Knowles, Liam Gordon, Brandon Comley, Oisin McEntee, Donervon Daniels, Owen Evans and Rollin Menayese.

The Saddlers have offered a new contract to Joe Foulkes, who has just spent the season on loan at Kidderminster Harriers, helping them to earn promotion to the National League, while the injured Jack Earing has been offered a new short-term deal as he continues his rehabilitation.

Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott added that Sadler will be supported with his rebuilding plans.

"Mat Sadler will be backed this summer as we implement our new recruitment processes," he said. "We will be bringing in new players and also looking at contract extensions for some of our current squad, to continue to build on this foundation for 23-24 and beyond.

"The players under contract represent a good starting point."