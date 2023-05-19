Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Danny Ward (left) and Josh Koroma could sign new contracts at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town are in talks with forwards Danny Ward and Josh Koroma about new contracts.

The pair are out of contract this summer along with youngster Luke Daley, who is also in talks with the club.

But Josh Ruffels, Tomas Vaclik and Romoney Chrichlow are being released, as are Florian Kamberi, who had a short-term deal, and Rolando Aarons.

Ruffels and Vaclik played key roles in the Terriers' Championship survival, while Chrichlow is on loan at Bradford.

The club are also releasing Ryan Schofield, Matty Daly, Danny Grant, Joseph Johnson, Ernaldo Krasniqi, Josh Mazfari, Donay O'Brien-Brady, Michael Parker, Michael Roxburgh, Hakeem Sandah, Tyree Sanusi, Sam Taylor, Ajay Weston and Sonny Whittingham.

Options have been taken up to extend the contracts of youngsters Charles Ondo, Ben Midgley and Michael Stone by a year, while Archie Sheppard has been offered a third-year scholarship contract.