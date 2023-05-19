Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bright went off just before half-time in Chelsea's 1-0 first-leg Champions League quarter-final win over Lyon in March

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she expects Millie Bright to recover in time for this summer's World Cup.

The England defender, 29, has been absent since going off in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon in March, and has since had surgery on her knee.

England's first game in the World Cup is against Haiti on 22 July.

"I expect Millie to make the World Cup, but there's no guarantees of anything in life," Hayes said on Friday.

"I know she saw the surgeon a couple of days ago and they were really happy with it, so I have no reason to believe she won't make it."

Bright was an ever-present in the England team that won the Euros last summer, but her centre-back partner from that success Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Chelsea are top of the Women's Super League (WSL) with two games remaining, with Manchester United two points behind.