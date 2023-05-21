Close menu
FA Trophy - Final
HalifaxFC Halifax Town1GatesheadGateshead0

FA Trophy final: FC Halifax Town 1-0 Gateshead - Shaymen win competition for second time

By Luke De CostaBBC Sport at Wembley

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments24

FC Halifax Town players lift the FA Trophy
FC Halifax Town finished 11th in the National League table this season

Halifax Town won the FA Trophy for the second time after capitalising on a costly mistake by Gateshead in the first half at Wembley.

Midfielder Jamie Cooke jumped on a short back pass to goalkeeper James Montgomery and stabbed at the ball before it could be cleared, deflecting it into the back of the net.

His well-read effort in the 44th minute was the only goal of the match.

Gateshead gave it absolutely everything in the second half but could not find an equaliser to get back into the game.

Only two points separated the sides in the National League table over the course of the season and the opening 45 minutes offered few opportunities for either side.

And they were only separated by a freakish moment in the Gateshead penalty area that proved to be the difference.

Montgomery was left with little chance to gather the back pass before Cooke seized the opportunity and sniffed out the goal just before half-time.

Halifax, who beat Grimsby 1-0 to previously win the Trophy in 2016, came close to doubling their lead in the second half when Millenic Alli dribbled almost the entire length of the pitch before unleashing a powerful strike on goal.

Gateshead continued to survive thanks to a super save from Montgomery to deny Jack Hunter at point-blank range.

The Tynesiders threw everything at the Shaymen in the closing moments of the game and Adam Campbell's half-volley from the edge of the box got supporters on their feet, but he was kept out by the sure-handed Sam Johnson in the Halifax goal.

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 5DebrahSubstituted forSummerfieldat 63'minutes
  • 14Hunter
  • 3Senior
  • 6Stott
  • 19CookeSubstituted forWrightat 90'minutes
  • 20Gilmour
  • 17Harker
  • 18CapelloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWarburtonat 72'minutes
  • 21Alli

Substitutes

  • 4Summerfield
  • 10Warburton
  • 15Clarke
  • 28Wright
  • 29O'Rourke
  • 37Lavelle
  • 39Sinfield

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Montgomery
  • 2Tinkler
  • 5RichardsonSubstituted forHarrisat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6Storey
  • 32Magnay
  • 42Conteh
  • 12Ward
  • 8Bailey
  • 11Campbell
  • 10OlleyBooked at 71mins
  • 15MartinSubstituted forThompsonat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Marschall
  • 19Harris
  • 27Knight
  • 38Archer
  • 39Thompson
  • 40Franklin
  • 45Asikaogu
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
27,374

Match Stats

Home TeamHalifaxAway TeamGateshead
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 21:50

    well done Halifax

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:37

    Well done Halifax over the fat baldy geordie mini mags.

  • Comment posted by Yak Ke Da, today at 21:32

    Well Done Halifax
    .....Arsenal Fan

  • Comment posted by Flight2530, today at 21:26

    Well down Town, great win with absolutely fantastic support. Unlucky Gateshead, played really well and your fans were brilliant.
    Be nice to have more Town fans at the Shay 😊

  • Comment posted by goldfish4, today at 21:19

    Well done the Shaymen you deserved it. I thought it was harsh of the commentary team to blame the Gateshead Keeper , with Halifax pressing so hard that was an insane backpass to make. Totally stupid but glad Halifax reaped the reward. Good luck for next season.

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 21:04

    Hard to bear The Heed congrats to Halifax

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:01

    Well done from a part time Huddersfield supporter .

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:50

    So pleased for you Halifax ! Next year , let’s get promoted. You guys have the ability and a great manager . Let’s do it 🔥

  • Comment posted by Vanha Mies, today at 20:32

    Hooray for the SHAY.....

  • Comment posted by JillMiller, today at 20:21

    Well done Halifax and what a brilliant crowd!

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 20:15

    That's great for Fax and the town.

  • Comment posted by Ian and Gail, today at 20:12

    Fantastic effort from FC Halifax. Had the better chances and collectively worked their socks off. Shame for Gateshead but they just didn’t turn their possession into chances and that was due to the pressure Halifax put on them closing every move down.

  • Comment posted by jokerman1962, today at 19:41

    Gateshead were unlucky. Maybe Gateshead will win it next year.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 19:40

    Congratulations Halifax, but I really wanted Gateshead to win. Wasn't to be but well done regardless to a lower tier team 👏 👍

    • Reply posted by georgiasdad, today at 22:05

      georgiasdad replied:
      Lower tier?? They're both in the same league and separated by only a couple of positions at the end of the season

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 19:39

    Well done fc Halifax, from a Swansea city fan .Ps best of luck next season

  • Comment posted by Pugwash, today at 19:38

    I O Shaymen

    • Reply posted by Hugh Jarce, today at 21:54

      Hugh Jarce replied:
      Shaymen i o 😂😂

  • Comment posted by John, today at 19:22

    Well done Town won all the matches up to the final away from home A truly brilliant achievement.

  • Comment posted by Redrover4747 , today at 19:11

    Excellent crowd considering the crowds they normally get,a WELL DONE to the fans for turning out in force.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 19:18

      David replied:
      It is, although it was a double header with the FA Vase so attendance comes from 4 teams, you were all allocated a quarter of the bottom tier

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:10

    Hard luck Heed but injuries probably didn't help. But onwards and upwards next season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport