FC Halifax Town finished 11th in the National League table this season

Halifax Town won the FA Trophy for the second time after capitalising on a costly mistake by Gateshead in the first half at Wembley.

Midfielder Jamie Cooke jumped on a short back pass to goalkeeper James Montgomery and stabbed at the ball before it could be cleared, deflecting it into the back of the net.

His well-read effort in the 44th minute was the only goal of the match.

Gateshead gave it absolutely everything in the second half but could not find an equaliser to get back into the game.

Only two points separated the sides in the National League table over the course of the season and the opening 45 minutes offered few opportunities for either side.

And they were only separated by a freakish moment in the Gateshead penalty area that proved to be the difference.

Montgomery was left with little chance to gather the back pass before Cooke seized the opportunity and sniffed out the goal just before half-time.

Halifax, who beat Grimsby 1-0 to previously win the Trophy in 2016, came close to doubling their lead in the second half when Millenic Alli dribbled almost the entire length of the pitch before unleashing a powerful strike on goal.

Gateshead continued to survive thanks to a super save from Montgomery to deny Jack Hunter at point-blank range.

The Tynesiders threw everything at the Shaymen in the closing moments of the game and Adam Campbell's half-volley from the edge of the box got supporters on their feet, but he was kept out by the sure-handed Sam Johnson in the Halifax goal.