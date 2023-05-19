Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic finished bottom of the Championship this season, 10 points from safety

Wigan Athletic will be deducted four points for next season after failing to pay players' wages this month.

The punishment follows previous breaches of English Football League rules.

Wigan, who were relegated to League One this season, are also facing a further four-point deduction for next season, suspended until 30 June 2024.

That will be triggered if owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi fails to ensure wages are paid on time before then.

Al Jasmi has been told the sanction will also be activated if he fails to deposit an amount covering 125% of the club's forecast monthly wage bill by next Wednesday, 24 May.

